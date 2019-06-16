34.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So despite the boundary, just 7 from the over. Rohit pushes this to the right of the bowler who gets there and saves a run.
Live Score
34.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! No slip in place! Imad lands this on off, it straightens. Rohit looks to push at it but ends up playing inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and to the third man fence.
34.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Rohit works it wide of deep square leg and takes a brace.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Kohli strokes it towards cover where the fielder gets a hand to it and deflects it towards long off. One taken. 200 up for India.
34.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end another good over for India. Rohit pushes this wide of long on and takes two. 8 from the over, Shadab continues to prove expensive.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went to the fence in a jiffy. Rohit plays the slog sweep and it runs away from the deep mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Big turn there! More than Pakistan, India would love this as it could only get worse. Slower through the air outside off, Rohit lets it be. It turns and bounces away sharply.
33.3 overs (1 Run) This is hit through covers and Kohli takes a run.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rohit looks to cut but ends up chopping it towards short third man for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees Rohit come down and shortens the length. RS adjusts and cuts it to point.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rohit punches it down to long on.
32.5 overs (1 Run) This is eased down to long on for one.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter now on off, Sharma pushes it through covers for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) In the air... but soft! Rohit did well to take one hand off. This is floated on off, Rohit looks to drive but the ball sticks on the surface. He takes one hand off the handle and hence, it lands well short of the fielder at extra cover.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Kohli pushes it down to long on for one.
32.1 overs (0 Run) This is fired outside off, Kohli looks to run it down to third man but the ball hits the higher portion and then the middle and rolls towards point.
31.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full on off, Kohli hits it wide of long off and takes two. The 50-run stand is up. This pair is building up on the good start provided by the opening wicket. They are going along at a good pace too.
31.4 overs (0 Run) The googly on middle, it is kept out.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! This is fired outside off, Rohit slaps it uppishly but well short of the point fielder who misfields and a run is taken.
31.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid-off. They pick up a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on off, Rohit pushes it down to long on.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Goes for a surprise short ball, Kohli is up for the challenge though. He pulls it over mid-wicket and takes two.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Rohit now plays it down to third man for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Kohli guides it down to third man for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Kohli guides it to point.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You need not run for such shots! Outstanding. Not a very bad delivery, it is on a length and around off, Kohli stands tall and hits it on the up through covers.
30.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.