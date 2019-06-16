29.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Sarfaraz gets a big stride forward and defends.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, punched straight to cover.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Floated generously outside leg, Sarfaraz gets to the pitch of the ball but then plays it against the turn through mid off for a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well controlled pull shot in the end by Imad! Pandya digs in a short ball on middle, Wasim gets on top of the bounce and middles his horizontal bat shot well. It comes from the middle and races through square leg for a boundary.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Full in length and on middle, Wasim brings down a straight bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
28.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Some extra pace, on a length around middle, Sarfaraz plays it on the leg side.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Sarfaraz gives the charge and Pandya bangs in a short ball. The Pakistan skipper is caught in an awkward position and somehow fends it off on the off side. Hardik smiles.
28.1 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick! Fullish and on off, Ahmed keeps it out safely on the off side.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched off the back foot through the covers for a single.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Goes back and across and works it through square leg for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, well blocked out.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
26.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Hardik Pandya gets another! Shoaib Malik drags it on and bags a duck yet again, this time a golden one. What an over this is turning out to be! To be honest, once again there was nothing extraordinary with the delivery. Hardik lands it on a length close to off stump and Malik tries to play close to his body. But it takes the inner half of his blade and goes behind to tickle the stumps. Hardik jumps in joy. The Men in Blue are roaring and so are the Indian spectators in the crowd. Pandya is on a hat-trick but will have to wait for the next over. Three runs and two wickets in this one and this match has completely turned in favour of India!
26.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Professor has found the fielder with surgical precision! Should be nicknamed Doctor! A nothing delivery really. Pandya is just lucky to have this wicket. Delivers a full ball on the pads, Hafeez flicks it behind square leg but fails to keep it down. A fielder is placed exactly there and Vijay Shankar makes no mistake. The wheels are coming off for Pakistan after a big stand. They are completely falling apart now. A massive 208 needed and only 139 balls left.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, played down from the crease to point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! An attempted slower bouncer slowly goes down the leg side. Hafeez turns inside the crease and lets it through to the keeper.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Hafeez jumps on the back foot and taps it down to point.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Full and angling in, around off, Hafeez drives it through the line, nicely timed but straight to mid off.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) A length delivery outside off, Hafeez drives it through covers for a run.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended. A wicket maiden for Kuldeep, his figures read 7-1-26-2!
25.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Sarfaraz looks to defend but the ball spins back in, almost goes through the gap between bat and pad, takes the inside edge, rolls behind but does not hit the stumps!
25.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... and taken! Normally, after a long partnership, a wicket often results in another closely on its heels. Two set batsmen have been dismissed by Kuldeep in the span of 3 balls. Full and around middle, Zaman looks to play the sweep but gets a top edge. There is a short fine leg in place and he runs to his left to accept a dolly. Chahal takes it easily. No century for Zaman and Pakistan doing what they did against Australia. Building a platform and themselves demolishing it.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Zaman lunges to connect but misses.