29.6 overs (1 Run) 24th ODI HUNDRED FOR ROHIT SHARMA! Becomes the second Indian after Kohli to hit a ton against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup. What a knock by the Hitman! He reaches there by cracking a short ball through cover-point for one. The Indian dressing room is on its feet. This is also his third fastest hundred in this format. We all know, he doesn't sit back quiet after hitting a century, watch out Pakistan, here comes Rohit aiming for his fourth double hundred.
29.5 overs (2 Runs) Moves to 99, Rohit! A delightful cover drive by Rohit and he returns for the second run.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on off, Kohli leans into the drive and chips his drive wide of the cover fielder for one.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter again on off, it's stroked from the crease to sweeper cover for another single in this over.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Keeps a slip in place and bowls it short on off, Virat moves back and punches it down to long on for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Full and flighted outside off, Sharma drives it through covers and takes a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) It remains that way! Full and outside off, Kohli shoulders arms to it.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a length and around off. VK defends it out. Just the run from the over so far.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Almost does get Kohli. Amir angles this across Virat. Kohli looks to guide it down to third man but misses. A few words by Amir but Kohli does not respond.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
28.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one. Moves onto 95.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another easy run as Rohit taps it towards backward point.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one but it comes out wrong. Way too wide outside off, left alone. Wided.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A little bit of width on this one outside off. Kohli guides it down to third man for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce there! Wahab is bending his back. Back of a length on middle, it takes off after pitching. Hits Kohli on the glove as he tries to defend.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Kohli does well to defend it by taking one hand off the handle.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the body, this is pulled towards fine leg for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Rohit works it to mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Length and around off, Kohli looks to drive with hard hands but it goes off the inner half towards square leg. They run the first one hard and then go for the second, complete it. Another expensive over by Hassan Ali. His second spell has gone for 19 and he has bowled only 2.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Length again on off, Rohit guides it to point.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! On a length and around off, Sharma goes back and defends it onto the ground.
26.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Majestic shot! Into the 90s is Rohit Sharma. Short and wide outside off, Sharma slaps it right off the middle and the ball sails over the point fence.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it is left alone.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Angled into the batsman, Kohli looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. A muted appeal from the bowler but he is the only one doing so.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, Rohit strokes it through covers for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Kohli taps it towards point and takes off straightaway. Rohit responds and a run is completed with ease. 150 up for India.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit plays it late and down to third man for one.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot! Just times it through covers and takes two. Nicely used the pace of the bowler there.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rohit works it with the angle towards mid-wicket.