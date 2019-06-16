24.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hafeez has dismissed it! Flighted delivery landing full in half, Mohammad is down on one knee in a flash and clobbers it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
24.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Works this straight to short mid-wicket.
24.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through point for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
23.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Beautiful bowling from Kuldeep. Tossed up outside off, Azam lunges to defend but the ball comes back in, takes the inside edge, exposes the big gap between bat and pad and hits the timber. The 104-run stand has been broken and Pakistan are back in trouble. 220 more needed from 156 balls.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, the googly, cut through the covers for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Fakhar pushes it to the off side and takes a quick run.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Azam gently paddles it through fine leg for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Deceives the batsman, there. Chahal senses the batsman making his move on the leg side and bowls a leg spinner on the leg stump line. It turns back in and Fakhar has no option but to block it towards covers.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit was needed! Full and flighted on off, Babar pushes it with gentle hands to covers and sets off for a quick single. Kohli attacks the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses as Fakhar dives in. Dhoni collects the ball and deflects it onto the stumps. A stifled appeal there but the onfield umpire doesn't feel the need to take it upstairs. 100-run stand comes up!
22.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg, Fakhar sits down on one knee for a big slog sweep but it takes the inner half and rolls through square leg for a run.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a run.
22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and long! Runs have started to come thick and fast for Pakistan! Loopy full ball on off, Azam kneels down and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie. The square boundaries are shorter in dimensions and Babar used it to full advantage.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Zaman makes room and drives it through wide mid off for a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and pushes it towards cover for a run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! POUNDED! Is Zaman slowly getting his confidence back? Full and outside off, Zaman gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket!
21.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, swept powerfully through square leg for a single.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle, worked through square leg for a couple.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Finally a run from Babar's bat! He eases it off his pads through mid-wicket for a run.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Walks down to the pitch of the delivery and blocks.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot.
20.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays a sweep shot. One run added to the total.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Nearly a catch! Floated and on middle, Fakhar flicks it a bit uppishly towards mid-wicket and Kohli puts in a forward diving effort after coming ahead a bit. But it falls just short of him. Good try. Great anticipation.