24.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli defends it onto the ground. Hassan Ali continues to be expensive.
24.5 overs (2 Runs) Goes short! Kohli mistimes his pull but gets it through the vacant mid-wicket region for two.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Good length again around off, this is guided through backward point and towards third man for one.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate one! Second time today he has got a boundary in that fashion against Hassan and the bowler can't believe his luck. Shorter and outside off, Rohit looks to guide it down to third man but the ball comes back in sharply. It hits the under edge and goes over the stumps and then to the fine leg fence.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli slaps it through covers for a run. Gets off the mark with a confident shot.
24.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short and way too wide outside off, Sharma looks to cut but misses. Wided.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Needles shot first up by Kohli. He goes after a very wide delivery. Ends up chopping it to point. End of a successful over for Pakistan.
23.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft dismissal and Pakistan have finally got the much-needed wicket. It has come completely against the run of play though. A good ball though from Wahab. It is just behind the driving length on off. Sticks in the wicket a little. Rahul looks to drive it through covers but ends up chipping it straight to Azam there. He makes no mistake and reverse cups it safely. Rahul will be disappointed as there was a century for the taking. He played a handy role though in the partnership worth 136 with Rohit. Pakistan will now look to pull things back under control.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Goes around the wicket and then lands it on a length around off, Rahul guides it to point.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Rahul goes back and keeps it out. Wahab now gets an OFFICIAL WARNING for running onto the danger area. So Amir already has been given two and Wahab now has one. Worrying signs for Pakistan.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul defends it onto the ground.
23.2 overs (1 Run) A bumper but it is a wild one! Way down the leg side, wided.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Rohit plays it late down towards third man for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Dangerously picks this from the off and middle stump, sweeping it fine but straight to short fine leg. Rahul wants a single but Rohit sends him back. Good call. That went very quickly to the fielder. 11 each from the opening overs of the 2 part-timers.
22.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh wow. Rahul gets into the act now. Don't look like India are interested in the Professor's classes. Tossed up outside off, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it cleanly inside out over wide long off!
22.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and drives it straight to short cover.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good afternoon, Professor! What a welcome to the senior guy. Tossed up around middle, Rohit comes down the track and bashes this past Hafeez to the long on fence!
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rohit works it through mid-wicket for one. Expensive start by Malik.
21.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul paddles it towards short fine leg for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn through square leg for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, Rahul whips it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Rohit keeps it out towards the off side and takes one.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked to the longer part of the ground towards square leg and the batters take two.
20.5 overs (1 Run) This is worked to the left of mid-wicket who dives over the ball and a run is taken.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on off, Rahul strokes it through covers for one.
20.3 overs (1 Run) On off, it straightens. Takes the outside edge of Rohit's bat and rolls towards short third man for a run.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rahul slaps it through covers for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed down to long on for one.