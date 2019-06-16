19.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, Babar is on the back foot as he keeps it out on the leg side again.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, a bit short and on middle, Azam goes back and defends it on the leg side.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, turning back in, Babar is forward in defense. Good speed from Yadav. He is giving it a real toss.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Floated full ball outside off, it's driven down to long off for a run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. The back foot is dragged in. Beautifully pitched up outside off, Zaman looked to drive but missed it. He was lured into the shot and got out of the crease, lunging into the same. He missed it and Dhoni whipped the bails off in a flash and appealed. He was not celebrating that time and replays show why. The foot did get dragged in before the bails could be disturbed.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, spinning away, pushed towards cover.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, Babar moves back and helps it to mid-wicket.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw from Virat Kohli at first slip. Not given. Chahal delivers a skidder around off, Babar stays back to play at it but does so very close to his front pad. Kohli at first slip thinks that it's pad first and goes up in an appeal. Nothing much there from the bowler or the keeper. They now gather to have a chat regarding the DRS but MS Dhoni doesn't agree and that's that. No need to refer it. Coming to this delivery, Babar didn't pick that variation as he was on the back foot waiting it to spin away. Good bowling by the leggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and strokes it down the ground to long off for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air this time, full and around leg, Fakhar tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, it's around off and Fakhar plays it out from the back foot to point. He sets off for a run but his partner sends him back immediately.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Babar rocks back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Well played. Picks the googly off the hand rather than off the pitch, goes back and works it through square leg for a run. Just 5 singles from the over and India maintaining the throttle.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Floated again, pushed through cover for another single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and off, pushed through mid on for one more.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Zaman drives it wide of mid off for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through the leg side for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, helped across the line but straight towards short fine leg.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) This time Fakhar finds the gap with his flick shot and gets a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Turns it off his pads to the leg side but finds the fielder.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good stop by Karthik (sub)! Short in length outside off, Babar goes on the back foot to play the square cut but fails to middle his shot properly. Karthik dives across to his right from backward point, a bit of a premature dive, but still manages to stop it from racing away. A single taken.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and flighted down the leg side, Fakhar tries to paddle it down but it takes the toe end of the bat and rolls to long leg for a run.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, this time in the line of the stump, Zaman pulls it in front of square leg and takes a run. 11 from the over, the most expensive one of this chase!
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Is this the over that will shift the momentum in Pakistan's favour? Hardik offers width outside off, Fakhar throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Pandya switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a length delivery on off, Zaman defends it back.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunching sound of the bat meeting the ball. Pandya serves it short and on middle, Fakhar is onto it in a flash as he pulls it thunderously to the deep mid-wicket fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, driven straight down the ground and the mid on fielder moved across to his left to stop the ball. He fumbled slightly and a run is taken safely.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it's tucked behind square leg for a run.