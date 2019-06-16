19.6 overs (0 Run) Gets away with one there Shadab! Rahul gets into position early to play the reverse sweep. Shadab looks to fire it in but ends up bowling a full toss. Rahul plays the reverse but straight to backward point. A dot to end! Just the 6 from the last 3 overs.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Rahul defends it towards point. He wanted a run but is sent back.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided through point for an easy run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Rohit initially looks to sweep but then seeing the length, jams it out to point.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Gets it to drift in from off and then turns it away. RS blocks it.
19.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Imad ends it well too! Back-to-back tight overs for Pakistan. The last ball is pushed through covers for one.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Rahul keeps it out. This is turning out to be another good over.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On off again and Rahul pushes it back from where it came.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower on off, Rahul guides it to point.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten in flight this time, Rahul. He stays back to a full ball around off when he should have been forward but eventually does well to block it on the off side.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Rohit goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A very good over by Shadab comes to an end. He ends with a slider on off which Rahul pushes to cover. Need a few more like these do Pakistan.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! The googly on off, Rahul defends it late onto the ground.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Rohit strokes it through mid off for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one. The 100 is up for India. This is their first 100-run stand for the opening partnership against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups for India. The openers have provided the best possible start. Also, it has come up in very quick time. The foundation is laid here for a big score.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! Slows it up and lands it on off, Rahul leans forward and keeps it out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and outside off, left alone.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 6 from the over. Rahul pushes it down to long on for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rahul pushes it towards point.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Rahul feels he missed out there! Down the leg side, Rahul looks to sweep but misses. Wided. Had he connected, it would have been a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Works it with the angle, uppishly but wide of mid-wicket and down towards wide long on for the 4th single in the over.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Rahul opens the face of the bat at the very end and guides it through cover for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Rohit this time eases it to long off for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is hit down to long off for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rahul pushes it through covers for one. A good comeback by Shadab after going for a boundary on the very first ball.
15.5 overs (1 Run) The googly, Rohit picks it and works it down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Three good balls in a row! On off, Rohit blocks it.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air outside off, Sharma looks to sweep but misses.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Better! Lands it on off and gets it to spin away. Rohit puts in a good stride forward and looks to defend with soft hands but it goes off the outer half towards backward point.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement! Shadab is struggling here. He has gone for 24 in the 13 balls he has bowled. Shorter and outside off, Rohit goes back and guides it past point for a boundary.