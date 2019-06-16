14.6 overs (3 Runs) Nearly played that onto the stumps. Fakhar tries to put the bowler off by moving down the leg side. Kuldeep smartly follows him and then Fakhar has no option but to play the cut shot. He does so off the outside half of his bat and runs wide of first slip. Chahal retrieves the ball in the deep and the batsmen take three runs. 50-run stand comes up!
14.5 overs (0 Run) The shot was on with no cover in the deep on the mid-wicket but Zaman fails to connect well. Flighted and full on off, Fakhar gets down on one knee for the slog sweep but gets a big inside edge onto the pads.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, the length is a bit short and Babar moves back to tap it down in front of cover-point. He steals a quick single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Too full in length outside off, Fakhar drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, turning back in a bit, Zaman is on the back foot as he punches it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full around off, Babar steps forward and drives it down through mid off for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, FZ throws his bat at it but with his feet stuck in mud. Misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Azam looks to defend but the ball moves away late and squares him up. An outside edge is induced which runs towards third man. A single taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slower bouncer, down the leg side, not a bad ploy but Zaman gets away with it. Fakhar looks to pull but is beaten by the change in pace. He gets a top edge but it runs fine, to the fence behind.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, solidly defended to the off side.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on off, Babar plays it close to his front pad and works it behind square leg for one. Just 2 from Kuldeep's first over!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, cut through point for a single. 50 up for Pakistan!
12.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full outside off, turning away, Fakhar once again has not read it but still does well to push it with the spin to covers.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Oohhh... this one almost sneaks through! Fakhar is trying to read Kuldeep off the surface. Not a good ploy. Read him from his hands or he will beat you. A wrong 'un landing on off, Fakhar moves back inside the crease and blocks it out at the last moment.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short again, on off, Fakhar mistimes his punch on the off side.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a shorter one on off, Fakhar cuts but finds the point fielder.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Could this be the final over for Shankar? A length ball outside off, Azam punches it through point and this time Rohit Sharma cannot cover the distance to his left and the ball finds the fence. A boundary after 20 balls.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) In the slot and nicely driven. Floaty half volley outside off, pretty wide, Babar leans and drives it through the covers. Rohit at sweeper has some distance to cover and the batsmen cross each other twice in the meanwhile.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, hit hard through the covers for a run. The stand moves to 30 from 41 balls.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, driven towards cover where Virat Kohli makes a good stop.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven through point where substitute Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left and makes a brilliant stop.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length in the line of the off stump, Zaman defends it off his front foot to the off side.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fails to put the bad ball away. Short and wide outside off, Azam slaps it through the line but finds the sweeper in the deep on the off side. Only a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On and around off, a good length delivery, Babar allows the ball to come at him and then plays it down with an angled bat to point.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Digs in a short ball on off, Fakhar gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down to long leg for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it full and outside off, Zaman tries to flick but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket. He has not got his timing right!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, it's pushed through covers for a run.