14.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a tidy over by Imad. Fires it on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Rohit eases it down to long off.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On off again, this is defended.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good stop! This pitches on off and then straightens. Rahul looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man where the fielder makes a good diving stop. A run only.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Rohit strokes it through covers for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Around off and outside off, pushed towards point.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Struggling for control, bowls this too full, outside off, Rahul strokes it towards long off for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, watchfully kept out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul drives it straight back. 'PAKAD!' yells Sarfaraz. Shadab dives to his right but misses the ball. A single taken towards long on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Arrowed in on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, watchfully defended.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, punched off the back foot for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one outside off, Rahul looks to cut but misses.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended. 17 from the over! Have India got the kickstart they needed?
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh dear. Bad, worse, worst nothing beyond the superlative. This is a horror start from Shadab. After bowling it short, he does not land this one at all. Rohit pulls it over mid-wicket for half a dozen.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) More rubbish from Shadab. A plethora of half trackers from the leg spinner. Rohit picks the length in a trice and wallops the pull in the mid-wicket region. Almost gets a boundary but Hassan Ali runs to his right and stops the ball well. Two runs taken.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another bad ball, short and wide outside off, cut through point for a single this time.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad ball to start. Short and wide outside off, turning away, Rahul uses the width, goes deep in his crease and cuts it behind point for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On off, Sharma keeps it out. 9 from the over, another productive one for India.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Wayward throw! Another run out opportunity missed! Rahul pushes this towards point and sets off. Rohit responds. Shadab is quick to the ball but releases a wild throw by diving across to his right, way too away from the keeper. Pakistan have not started well in the field. Maybe the nerves of such a big game has gotten to them. This is one example as Shadab is usually a brilliant fielder and he has messed up big time over here.
10.4 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! That has straightened! This is pitched around leg, the ball straightens after pitching. Rahul looks to play it with a closed face of the bat but misses to get hit high on the pads.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked towards short fine leg for one.
10.2 overs (3 Runs) Well played again! Rahul uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He still manages to chip it over the mid-wicket fielder. They take two. Imam in the deep fumbles and an extra run is taken.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept nice and fine! Played that with the angle. It is fired in on the pads, Rahul goes down on one knee, uses the pace of the bowler and hits it to the fine leg fence.