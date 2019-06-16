4.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Once again rolls his fingers on this delivery. It pitches and moves away. Rahul ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul keeps it out.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Amir may have rolled his fingers on this delivery. Rahul shoulders arms to it. The umpire walks down to the middle of the wicket, has a look and then warns Amir for the SECOND TIME OFFICIALLY! Amir really needs to be careful, one more mistake and he can't bowl in this game.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! Rahul gets carried away with the last boundary. He looks to smash this through the off side but goes too hard at it and also away from the body. He gets an inside edge past the leg pole and towards the keeper.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Rahul had no intentions to keep that down. It is short and on middle, Rahul is up for the challenge. He goes back and pulls it over the square leg fielder for a boundary. First for him.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Amir continues bowling it on a length and angles it away. Rahul leaves it alone.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Just as I write that, an unconvincing defensive shot. Length and around off, this one comes back in. Rohit looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and then angles it on off, Rohit is solid in defense. So after the initially shaky start, Rohit now seems to be hitting the middle.
3.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Rash shot! Shorter in length and outside off, Rohit looks to slash at it but there is not that much width on offer. He gets beaten. The ball also moves away after passing the bat. Sarfaraz has no problem to collect it though.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the diving mid off fielder and it races away! Lovely shot. It is just a mere push there. Fuller on off by Hassan. Rohit uses the pace and strokes it past the mid off fielder and it races away to the fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Perfect! On a length and around off, it is kept out.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A little too straight this time, Rahul works it down to fine leg for one. Hassan is bowling a little too straight. They have two slips in place and this is not the line he should be bowling.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Rahul works it towards square leg and takes one. He too gets off the mark.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Angles this one away from the batter, Rahul shoulders arms to it. Watchful start by KL.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the pads, Rohit Sharma works it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Sharma leaves it alone. Amir is warned OFFICIALLY for running onto the danger area. An early warning, he needs to be careful now. Sarfaraz is not happy about the early warning but the umpire says he did warn him before.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper now with a lot of fizz. Sharma is beaten for pace as he looks to pull.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Caught in two minds here! Rohit is a little worried about the inswinger. He first looks to defend this ball around off but then seeing it angle away, tries to leave. Too late till then and Rohit gets a bottom edge to the keeper. It goes on the bounce.
1.6 overs (3 Runs) Three to end a good second over for India. This is on the pads again, Rohit flicks it past square leg. The fielder gives it a chase and pulls it back before the ball crosses the ropes. Saves a run for his side.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) First runs off the middle! On the pads, Rohit works it through square leg and takes two.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and gets it to bounce nicely. Rohit stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit and India are off the mark with a boundary! Streaky one but they won't care. Hassan Ali drags his length back and this one jags back in after pitching. Rohit looks to put bat on ball but the ball goes off the inner half, over the stumps and into the fine leg fence.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! A loose shot. Fullish again and this one comes back in from outside off. Rohit looks to drive it with loose hands but it goes off the inner half uppishly but short of the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller in length but no movement on offer. Rohit strokes it to mid off.
0.6 over (0 Run) Third leave in a row! Outside off again and Rahul lets it be. A maiden to begin with by Amir. Good start for Pakistan.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another one outside off, Rahul leaves it alone again.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is wider outside off, Amir wants Rahul to play a loose shot early on. Rahul shoulders arms to it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Well bowled! Amir goes full this time, gives the ball more opportunity to do its bit. It does tail back in and Rahul strokes it to mid on by getting his front leg out of the way.
0.2 over (0 Run) Once again on a length and around off, no movement on the first two balls for Amir. Rahul is solid in defense once again.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off right on the money! On a length and around off, angles this one away. Rahul shuffles across and keeps it out.