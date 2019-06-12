 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 12 June 2019 11:16 IST

India and New Zealand have had a few face-offs in ICC World Cups and the score is quite close between the two teams.

India will look to better their record against New Zealand in World Cup. © AFP

India and New Zealand will play their World Cup 2019 league encounter at Trent Bridge on Thursday, with both teams boasting an all-win record so far. India and New Zealand have met several times in World Cup cricket and it is the Kiwis who enjoy a thin edge in the statistics. As the two teams set up their World Cup 2019 clash, several key players on either side could play a crucial role, especially the Indian batsmen, who have come good against both South Africa and Australia. The New Zealand pace battery, however, may have a thing or two to say about that.

World Cup head to head:

India vs New Zealand

Matches: 7

India won: 3

New Zealand won: 4

Ties:

No Result: 0

Interestingly, New Zealand have won three games in England and one back home, while India have two home wins and one in South Africa, coming when the two teams met last in 2003.

How that will impact the current team is difficult to assess, since the two teams haven't met on this stage for 16 years.

Highlights
  • New Zealand have had the edge over India in World Cup clashes
  • Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far
  • This will be the first encounter between the two sides in 16 years in WC
