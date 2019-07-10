 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: "We Are Sad But Not Devastated," Says Virat Kohli After Semi-Final Heartbreak

Updated: 10 July 2019 21:23 IST

India fell short by 18 runs in the World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand.

World Cup 2019: "We Are Sad But Not Devastated," Says Virat Kohli After Semi-Final Heartbreak
Virat Kohli fell for just one run in the World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand. © AFP

India lost their World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand by 18 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. The loss brought the curtains down on the two-time World Cup holders' 2019 campaign. The match went on for two days after rain affected the proceedings on Tuesday. Chasing a competitive total of 240 in 50 overs on a slow wicket, India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. After the loss, India captain Virat Kohli said that shot selection could have been better. He also mentioned that the team is sad but are not devastated by the heartbreaking loss.

"You feel bad for the result. Everyone goes out to win the match and when it doesn't happen, you feel sad. We're sad but not devastated," Virat Kohli said at the post-match press conference. 

Virat Kohli lavished praise on the New Zealand bowlers for hitting good line and lengths throughout the course of India's innings. 

"Rohit got a good ball and my ball was also decent. Couple of shot selections could've been different. We were confident despite the start we got. But the credit goes to New Zealand's bowlers who kept on hitting the right line and length," Virat added.

Speaking on Rishabh Pant, the India captain insisted that the young wicketkeeper-batsman should be given time.

"He (Pant) is an instinctive player and he did well to form that partnership with Hardik. I made many errors earlier in my career and he is young. He will reflect on it and we've seen glimpses of his talent," Virat Kohli said. 

New Zealand will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England on Thursday in Birmingham in the final at Lord's on July 14.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the World Cup 2019 semis
  • Chasing 240, India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs
  • Second semi-final will feature Australia and England
Related Articles
MS Dhoni "Has Not Said Anything To Us" Regarding His Future, Says Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni "Has Not Said Anything To Us" Regarding His Future, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Says "45 Minutes Of Bad Cricket" Cost India In Semis Loss To New Zealand
Virat Kohli Says "45 Minutes Of Bad Cricket" Cost India In Semis Loss To New Zealand
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Flop Show In World Cup Semi-Finals Ignites "911" Tweets'
Watch: Virat Kohli Imitates Jasprit Bumrah
Watch: Virat Kohli Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Unconventional Bowling Style
"MS Dhoni
"MS Dhoni's Got Virat Kohli's Back": Fans' Shirts Evoke ICC Tweet
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.