World Cup 2019

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 08 July 2019 13:17 IST

India and New Zealand face off in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Manchester on Tuesday, to renew a rivalry that dates back to 1975.

India and New Zealand meet up improbably in the World Cup 2019 semi-final © AFP

India and New Zealand meet up improbably in the World Cup 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Not many had forecast this face-off since with Australia playing an under-achieving South Africa in the last league match of the tournament, everyone had expected the Aussies to win and top the points table. However, South Africa pulled the rug from under Australia's feet, leaving them at second place on the list. This meant that India, as No. 1, would play New Zealand, who finished fourth on the points table.

India and New Zealand have been involved in World Cup matches since 1975 but the last one, scheduled for June 13 during World Cup 2019, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand had the upper hand in the initial matches before India got into the act.

World Cup head to head:

India vs New Zealand

Matches: 8

India won: 3

New Zealand won: 4

Ties: 0

No Result: 1

India were the winners in the last match that the two teams had completed, in 2003, but given that this was 16 years ago, it really doesn't count for anything beyond the statistics.

While India are considered overwhelming favourites for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals, New Zealand are no pushovers and this could be quite a contest.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket
