 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand: Head To Head ODI Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

Updated: 12 June 2019 12:00 IST

While all the hype is about India, New Zealand have grabbed the points table lead with three wins out of three. The two teams will meet up in a battle for supremacy on Thursday.

India vs New Zealand: Head To Head ODI Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have scored the majority of the runs for New Zealand © AFP

With all the noise and crowds following India, New Zealand have gone about their business with professionalism if not flair, as they sit pretty on top of the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table. With three wins out of three, New Zealand have being doing their stuff efficiently albeit quietly. That will all go out of the window when they meet India at Trent Bridge on Thursday. India have also won both the matches they have played and with the momentum of the win over Australia, they could well come up trumps against New Zealand. However, the Kiwis have form too and the least one can anticipate is a close contest.

India and New Zealand have been playing One-day International (ODI) cricket since 1975. There isn't much to choose between the two sides, given that the records go back 40 years, but India do enjoy a little bit of an edge.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 106

India won: 55

New Zealand won: 45

Tied: 1

No result: 5

New Zealand have put in some fine bowling performances while the Indian batsmen have come to the party in both games, so that makes for a pretty stiff contest.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, Match 18
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand sit on top of the World Cup points table
  • India have an edge over the New Zealand side in ODI cricket
  • Both teams will lock horns on Thursday at Nottingham
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs New Zealand: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
"Massive" India Clash Will Not Define New Zealand
"Massive" India Clash Will Not Define New Zealand's World Cup: Daniel Vettori
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.