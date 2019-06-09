9.6 overs (0 Run) Does so! A dot to end Powerplay 1! Length and around off, Dhawan once again guides it to point. A decent one for both the sides. Australia have not let India score freely but India have not lost a wicket too. They are 41 for no loss after it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Dhawan makes room but NCN follows him. Dhawan once again ends up playing it to point. This is a better second over by Nathan. Needs to end it well though.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On the bounce! Shorter and outside off, it is shorter in length. There is some extra bounce on it. Dhawan does well to play it by taking one hand off the handle towards point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Another delivery which is shorter than a length. Rohit goes back and pushes it wide of mid off for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball, Dhawan opens the face and guides it towards short third man. The fielder fumbles and a run is conceded.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Dhawan stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rohit defends it off the front foot to see off the over. Another good over from Cummins. Just 3 off it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Very well played this. Good length ball around off, Dhawan once again shuffles across and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Dhawan shuffles across and blocks it. He though takes off the bottom hand from the bat.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Rohit tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On the body once again, Dhawan flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That was a very well bowled short ball from Cummins. It is on the body, the ball keeps rising as it comes to Dhawan. He looks to defend but it clips his thumb and onto his chest.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an expensive first by Nathan. 14 from it. Outside off, Dhawan guides it down to third man for one. This could well be the momentum changing over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that the third! Once again poor bowling. There is width on offer. A batsman of Dhawan's caliber won't miss out. He guides it past point and the ball races away.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! NCN has started off poorly! He needed to continue the pressure the two opening bowlers built but that has not been the case so far. A hit-me delivery this, short and wide outside off. Dhawan says thank you very much as he cuts it through point for the second boundary in the over.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Dhawan looks to help it on its way but misses. Wided.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of the cautiousness, says Dhawan. He dances down the track and then hits it past Rohit and through mid off for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Dhawan shuffles right across but NCN continues bowling it just outside off. SD blocks it out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a length on off, Dhawan strokes it to cover-point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A good end to another good over for Australia. On a length and around off, Rohit defends it onto the ground.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight this time and Dhawan works it through square leg for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) That has zipped through! It is short and on the body, Cummins really bent his back on this one as it skids through. Dhawan looks to pull but is beaten for pace. The Aussies appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Cummins asks his keeper but Carey says that he did not hear anything. Finch comes into the picture but does not take the review. Replays show that Dhawan is very lucky not to have edged that. The ball just went past the glove. Great decision.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on off and on a length, not letting the batsman free his arms. Dhawan defends it to covers.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Once again it is on the body, Dhawan this time flicks it to square leg.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Dhawan tucks it to mid-wicket.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Rohit misses out there! It is short and wide outside off, Rohit looks to cut but ends up mistiming it to covers. Just three from the over. The Indian openers have started off quite cautiously.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller than the length he has been bowling in this over and it is on the stumps. Rohit strokes it nicely but to mid off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off this time, Rohit stands tall and defends it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This time flicks it to the left of the fielder in front of square. He does well though to get to the ball quickly and not let the batsmen take any run.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Clipped and done so nicely! On the pads once again, Rohit works it through square leg and takes two. Once again the slow outfield was evident.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Slips this on the pads, Dhawan looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.