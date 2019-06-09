49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Second wicket in the final over for Stoinis. Kohli cannot see off the innings. Back of a length ball on off, Kohli looks to clear the man at sweeper cover but he does not time it well and it goes straight to Pat Cummins in the deep. He takes a simple catch.
49.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his mark trying to bowl outside off, it is on the wrong side of the tramline and it has been wided.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit and Rahul was a goner. Full on middle and leg, Kohli hits it wide of long on and straightaway calls for two.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Short now. Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
49.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul is off the mark with a bang. Stoinis misses his yorker and ends up serving a full toss, Rahul straightaway whacks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
49.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Brilliant catch from Stoinis. The idea to bowl wide outside off to Dhoni has worked. He bowls a low full toss outside off, on which he rolls his finger. Dhoni looks to hit it straight but it does not come off the middle of his bat. It comes off the lower half of his bat. It goes to the right of Stoinis. He puts his right arm out and takes an excellent one-handed catch.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Starc is a lucky man. He serves a full toss on off, Kohli does not make the most of it. He hits it straight but luckily for Starc it hits him on his boot.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni hits it towards cover and takes a single.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Dhoni looks to hit it but misses.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller outside off, Dhoni hits it towards backward point. Khawaja dives to his right but is unable to stop it cleanly. The ball goes away from Khawaja and they take one more. Excellent running this.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 off the first two balls. Starc bowls it short on the body, Dhoni pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. Dhoni rolling back the years here.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OH! That is a monster. Full in the slot for Dhoni. It is on middle, Dhoni smashes it over the square leg fence for a mammoth six.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer. It is on off, Kohli hits it towards backward point and looks for a run but Dhoni says no.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Dhoni milks it to long off for a single.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stoinis misses his line with the bouncer. It is down the leg side, fine leg is inside the circle so Dhoni just pulls it wide of him for a boundary.
47.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The idea was right but the execution was not. He bowls it full outside off, it is on the wrong side of the tramline and has been rightfully wided.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Now bowls it full on off, Dhoni smashes it wide of long off and gets a couple.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Another excellent ball this. Very full outside off, making Dhoni stretch. He misses his shot.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a very low full toss. Almost a yorker on middle, Kohli hits it towards point and gets a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Kohli strokes it to long on for a run. Kohli keeps the strike. 15 runs off the over.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Dhoni pulls it but there is a man at fine leg for protection. So just a single.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Dhoni lofts it over covers. He does not time well so it does not go to the fence but they get two.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Starc bowls it short, Dhoni looks to pull but gets a top edge on it. The ball goes to the left of the keeper. Carey goes for the catch but does not get there and the ball races away behind him for a boundary.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli plays it towards long on and takes a quick single. Kohli wanted two but Dhoni was not interested.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How beautiful was that? Probably the shot of the day! Starc bowls it very full on off, Kohli leans into it and just lifts it over covers. The ball carries all the way over the fence. Ideal start to the over for India.
45.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a decent over by Cummins! Just the 8 from it and also an important wicket. Back of a length on off, it is pushed to covers. End of Cummins with the ball tonight. He finishes with figures of 10-0-55-1. Not such a bad day for him.
45.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! No fifty for Pandya but an excellent cameo from him comes to an end. Made use of the life he got brilliantly. Cummins bowls a low full toss. Not always easy to get those away. Pandya looks to go over mid off but it goes off the toe-end. Finch there completes an easy catch. Australia will be relieved to see the back of Pandya as they were just not sure where to bowl to him. Could easily make a difference of 10 runs to the final total.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded! Short and on middle, Pandya pulls it in the gap in the mid-wicket region. Maxwell runs to his right, dives and parries it to Stoinis who runs to his left from deep square leg. Saves two for his side does Maxwell. 300 up for India. 4 more overs to go after this one.
45.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure getting to Cummins here. He bowls this way too wide outside off and it has wided.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played! Nothing wrong with that delivery. It is a yorker outside off, Pandya goes back and squeezes it out through point and the ball races away.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Good short one! Pandya looks to pull but is a touch early in the shot. It was the slower one. Also, Pandya was cramped for room there as it was very well-directed.
45.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Kohli looks to hit it through covers. It goes off the bottom down to third man for one.