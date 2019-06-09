 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:09 June 2019 22:29 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AUS vs IND Latest Score

39.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Bhuvneshwar has two in the over and Australia are back in the rubble once more. A length ball outside off, Stoinis lazily looks to run it down towards third man but the bat comes down months late. The ball jags back in, hits the pads and pegs the off stump back! A duck for Stoinis and India probably have more than one-and-a-half foot on the victory path. IND vs AUS: Match 14: WICKET! Marcus Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0 (2b, 0x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 238/5 (40.0 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 11.50

39.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.

39.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Plumb LBW! Hard to see how the umpire missed this one. Probably Ian Gould felt that Smith hit it. A length ball, outside off, cutting back in, Smith, with a huge bat lift, looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. Bhuvi appeals but umpire Gould shakes his head. Dhoni urges Kohli to go for the review and Kohli does so. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be hitting the leg stump. Gritty knock from Smith ends. IND vs AUS: Match 14: WICKET! Steve Smith lbw b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 69 (70b, 5x4, 1x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 238/4 (39.4 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 11.13

39.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.

39.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.

39.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, on a length, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.

38.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point. 13 from the over, 28 off the last 2!

38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A short ball, down the leg side, Smith gets across and pulls it over the keeper to the fine leg fence! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Steve Smith hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Australia 235/3 (38.5 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.57

38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the inside edge! Kohli is not happy. A length ball outside off, Smith goes hard at this one, looking to force a cover drive but the ball goes off the inside edge, past the stumps and beats fine leg! Kohli wanted the fielder to attack the ball and stop the boundary. A touch harsh. IND vs AUS: Match 14: Steve Smith hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Australia 231/3 (38.4 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.76

38.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Steve looks to squeeze it out but misses.

38.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, another short ball, this is pulled straight to deep square leg for a single.

38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PLUNDERED! A short ball outside off, Maxwell pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Glenn Maxwell hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Australia 226/3 (38.1 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.73

37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over as well! 15 from it. A bad ball, full and down the leg side, Smith gets across and tickles it to the fine leg fence. Australia need 131 from 12 overs but interestingly, India were 225/2 at this stage, just 3 runs ahead! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Steve Smith hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a 4! Australia 222/3 (38.0 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.92

37.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, heaved through mid-wicket for a single.

37.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Glenn slashes hard but misses.

37.3 overs (2 Runs) Gets across and heaves it behind square leg for a couple.

37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. Delicate from Maxwell. On a length outside off, Maxwell waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it very fine, beating short third man! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Glenn Maxwell hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a 4! Australia 215/3 (37.2 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.89

37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Landed outside off, Maxwell just guides this behind point and the ball races away! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Glenn Maxwell hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a 4! Australia 211/3 (37.1 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 11.06

36.6 overs (1 Run) Works this wide of mid on this time for a single.

36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stunning placement! Maxi starts off with a strike rate of 400. Full on middle, Maxwell drives this straight back past the bowler. Mid on is inside and it beats him to the fence! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Glenn Maxwell hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Australia 206/3 (36.5 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 11.16

36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Khawaja departs, trying to be innovative. A length ball, around off, Usman gets across and looks to paddle. But he is not even close to the pitch of the ball and it cannons off the inside edge, onto the stumps. A decent knock from Khawaja. IND vs AUS: Match 14: WICKET! Usman Khawaja b Jasprit Bumrah 42 (39b, 4x4, 1x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 202/3 (36.4 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 11.32

36.3 overs (0 Run) Dropped short, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.

36.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.

36.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.

35.6 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track, does Khawaja and works it wide of long off for a brace. 200 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. 152 more needed from 84 balls. 14 from that over.

35.5 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and wrists it through mid-wicket for a run.

35.4 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid-wicket for a run.

35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb batting! Full and around middle, Khawaja whips this through mid-wicket for another boundary! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Usman Khawaja hits Kuldeep Yadav for a 4! Australia 197/2 (35.3 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.76

35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MURDERED! Full and outside off, Khawaja gets down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket! IND vs AUS: Match 14: It's a SIX! Usman Khawaja hits Kuldeep Yadav. Australia 193/2 (35.2 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 10.91

35.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but misses.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 India vs Australia, Match 14
