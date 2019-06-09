39.6 overs (1 Run) That has been crunched again but only for a run. Shorter and on middle, this is hit hard through mid-wicket for one.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and on off, Pandya pushes it to covers.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling back of a length on off, it is pushed to covers.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been pulled away with brute force! Short and on the body, Pandya swivels and pulls it all along the ground and to the backward square leg fence. These runs will be surely hurting Carey the most.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Pandya goes back and keeps it out.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli pushes it through covers for one.
38.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Back of a length on off, Pandya guides it to point.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on middle, Kohli works it through square leg and takes one.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded again! Short and on the body, Kohli manages to pull it behind square on the leg side by getting on top of the bounce nicely. Nathan in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Kohli defends it onto the ground.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Pandya slaps it through covers and takes one.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A very slow ball outside off, Kohli looks to cut but ends up chopping it through covers for one. Could have been a successful over for Australia but still is a tight one.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely fielding! Made up for one of his misfields today. Length and outside off, Kohli guides it towards point where Maxwell dives to his left and stops it.
37.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off, it is pulled through mid-wicket. Lyon the sub, runs to his left, dives and saves two for his side.
37.3 overs (1 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! That is a regulation chance! A big, big let off for Pandya. This could prove very, very costly as Hardik can take the game away from you quickly. Length and around off, Pandya plays inside the line. The ball flies off the outside edge towards Carey who dives to his right, gets two hands to it but spills it. It goes down towards third man for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the batsman, it is worked towards fine leg for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is defended.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Dhawan holes out! End of a brilliant knock. He walks out to a standing ovation from the crowd. Starc bowls it full on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick it over square leg. He does not time it well so he gets a lot of height on it but not the distance. Nathan Lyon, the substitute fielder at deep square leg takes an easy catch. Dhawan has to depart, he has played a brilliant knock here. He raises his bat and soaks in all the applause he is getting from the crowd as he walks back. Probably not a bad thing for India. Australia might be braced for some 'kung-fu' hustle.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Virat strokes it towards deep point and gets a single.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Dhawan looks to guide it down the third man region but misses.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible! Wow. Gabbar is in the mood now. A very full ball on middle, Dhawan plays a short-arm jab straight back. Starc sticks out his left hand via pure reflex but then feels it is better to save his hand. The ball races down to the fence.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A wild swing by Dhawan! Lost his shape completely. Came down the track and looks to hoick it on the leg side but gets beaten. The ball just goes over the stumps.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Now a single! Works it through square leg, runs the first one hard but has to settle for one.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled fiercely! Short and on middle, Kohli hammers it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. The short balls are sitting up to be hit nicely.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is guided to point.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, Dhawan looks to pull but misses. It hits the thigh pad and rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Kohli strokes it towards mid off and takes one.