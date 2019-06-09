29.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Smith pushes it towards cover and takes a quick single.
Live Score
29.5 overs (0 Run) Very good bowling. Tossed up outside off, SS lunges and defends.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Way too short, Steve rocks back and pulls but finds Virat Kohli at square leg.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Smith comes down the track but flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled away but straight to deep mid-wicket. Just a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Around off, this is guided to point.
28.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, Smith jams it out to covers.
28.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman charges down the wicket. One run added to the total.
28.3 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but just over! Khawaja looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge and over the bowler for two.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Smith drives it through point. The batsmen cross ends. 150 up for Australia.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the sweep from outside off but the ball spins away and beats the bat.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, Smith whips it through square leg for one. Just the 5 from the over. 204 needed in 132.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) Lovely fielding by KL! Smith creams this through covers. Rahul runs to his right and with a dive stops it very cleanly. Gets up quickly and keeps it down to two.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Smith guides it to point.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Khawaja guides it down to third man and takes one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Khawaja whips it to mid on.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, Smith works it through mid-wicket for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Smith goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Smith guides it to point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) This is quicker and on middle, Khawaja works it through mid-wicket but only for one.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, Khawaja keeps it out.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Khawaja plays the paddle towards fine leg. They take one, then take another and Smith wants a third but is sent back.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, it is just behind a driving length and it turns away. Smith looks to drive it through the off side but gets an outside edge towards short third man for one.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Pandya misses the yorker and bowls a full toss on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a run.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on leg, Khawaja pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery on middle, Khawaja nudges it to mid-wicket.
25.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Smith flicks it towards square leg for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Khawaja plays it towards point where the substitute fielder Jadeja misfields and concedes a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.