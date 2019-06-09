24.6 overs (1 Run) Continues bowling it outside off to Kohli. He pushes it past covers and gets to the other end.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is guided to point.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, this is creamed through covers for one.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Off the thigh pad! A lovely take though from Carey! Saves a boundary here! On the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad towards Carey who dives full stretch to his right and takes it with one hand. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Very full on middle, Kohli jams it out to mid on. Another good over for Australia.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Another googly and on off, Dhawan pushes it down to long off and takes one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Off the mark is the Indian skipper. He pushes this with the turn through covers and takes one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) The googly and Kohli picks it, he works it to mid on.
23.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away for a single.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around middle and leg, Dhawan chips this over the bowler and by the time long off mops it up, two runs are taken.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. A great one for Australia and Coulter-Nile. A wicket maiden for Coulter-Nile.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Kohli flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on the fourth stump line first up to the Indian skipper. Kohli leaves it alone.
22.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Finally Australia have a breakthrough! Nathan Coulter-Nile has provided Finch with the big, big scalp of Rohit Sharma. Back of a length ball on off, Sharma looks to cut but the ball rises onto him. He gets a feather on it and the ball goes to the right of Carey. He takes a simple catch and they put in a compulsory appeal and the umpire raises his finger. A big opening stand of 127 comes to an end. Coulter-Nile has not had the best of days so far with the ball but maybe this could be the turning point. The bowling change has finally worked for Australia. One can say it has come against the run of play but the Aussies are not complaining.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rohit tucks it to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Rohit defends it off the front foot.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rohit pushes it through covers.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
21.4 overs (0 Run) The googly and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Rohit goes back and pulls it uppishly but on the bounce to the deep mid-wicket fielder. A single. Gets away with that one does Zampa.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts his second spell poorly! Short and outside off, this is cut behind point. The outfield is slow so the fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, Dhawan works it through square leg for one. 10 from this over. 21 runs have come in the last 2.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shortish and on off, Rohit hops and hits it through covers for one.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Very straight and on middle, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for two. This is turning out to be another big over.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot! Rohit leans into it and strokes it through covers for two.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Sharma strokes it to mid off.