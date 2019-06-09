19.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit hits it through covers and takes one. Another good over for the Indians. 11 from it. 70 have come in the first 10 overs of Powerplay 2.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Now a single! Good batting! He taps this on the off side and goes for one. The bowler and the non-striker collide but no harm done.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Consecutive boundaries! This is even better than the last one. Full and on off, Dhawan lofts it over covers and bags another boundary. Dhawan may have decided to step on the gas here.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor, poor ball again! Slower bumper and it is down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it down to the fine leg fence.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! Back of a length around off, Rohit guides it towards point. Maxwell fumbles and the batters sense an opportunity of a run and they take it.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, the batter defends it out.
18.6 overs (1 Run) 100-run stand up! This is an ideal start for the Indians. The openers have laid the foundation for a big score. The milestone is achieved by flicking it down to fine leg for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Dhawan works it through square leg. They run the first one hard but have to settle for the single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan guides it to point.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Rohit defends it on the off side. They think for a run initially but then bail out.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely placed! Guides it with soft hands towards cover and gets to the other end quickly. Called early there did Dhawan and that made the run easier.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track and slaps it through covers for one. 6 from the over. So after the Drinks Break too, the runs are coming nicely for India.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Rohit works it with the angle through square leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Dhawan! His 28th in ODIs! A very well crafted innings till now. He started off slowly but now is getting into his own. He will be aiming for a big one now. He gets there by pushing this full toss to mid off and getting to the other end.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely guided! He initially shuffled across to play it on the leg side but Stoinis bowls it outside off. Dhawan adjusts well and guides it past point for two.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Another poor ball but Stoinis gets away with it! Shorter and on the body, Rohit pulls it towards fine leg for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Rohit pushes it wide of cover and takes one. 9 from the over. Just the three singles after the biggie. Good comeback by the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rohit keeps it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the body again, Dhawan works it through square leg for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another length ball outside off, Rohit guides it down to third man for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now, Rohit hits it right off the middle but to mid off.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! First biggie of the game! It is short and on middle, Rohit transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. Another over which starts with a boundary.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the off pole and Dhawan hits it nicely to cover. 6 from this over as well.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Rohit pulls it all along the ground towards fine leg for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on middle, Rohit pushes it to mid on.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another length ball and on off, Dhawan guides it past the diving gully fielder for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length now and on middle, Dhawan defends it out.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting from Dhawan! Stoinis starts with a short one on middle, Dhawan waits for it and then upper cuts it over the keeper for a boundary. A boundary to begin Marcus' spell. Pressure on him straightaway.