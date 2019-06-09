14.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers where the fielder gets a hand to it and takes some sting off it. A run taken.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Works it through mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on! Landed outside off, David looks to cut but the ball skids on, takes the bottom edge and just misses the off stump!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fraction slower to the new batsman, fuller in length, driven back past the bowler towards long on for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, on middle, Warner ducks.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, ducked under.
13.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! India have their first wicket. Miscommunication gets the better of Australia. Outside off, Warner punches it through the covers and sets off for two straightaway. Finch takes the first but then while turning for the second, he sees that Kedar Jadhav has the ball in his hand at sweeper. He stops. But Warner is like a runaway train who cannot change direction. He called for two and wanted them. The problem is, he did not even look at Finch while going for the second. Finch had no option than to go now. The throw comes to Hardik who disturbs the bails and hurts himself. Finch angrily looks back at Warner and strides off, even as the umpire refers it upstairs. The third umpire needs just one look to give his decision. Finch is furious and perhaps smashes the window pane of the Aussie dressing room. Calm, calm, calm...
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A sharp bouncer, from around the wicket, right at the head of Warner who ducks out in time. Wided by the umpire for height.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and off, pushed down to long on for another single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven wide of long off for one more.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point. Something is going to give. Either Finch will hit a couple of sixes out of the middle or we will witness two wickets bang bang.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Works this wide of mid on for a quick run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Finch gets down, chances his arm and slog sweeps this wide of long on. The batsmen take the first one very slowly and then decide to go for the second. A better throw to the bowler could have had Warner in trouble.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Once again a dot ball. Warner is really struggling. On a good length outside off, David punches this straight to backward point once more.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, David looks to steal a run by tapping this behind point but Kohli has that area covered.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly pushed back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (0 Run) This one skids through after pitching, Warner misses his flick and is hit on the pads. A mild LBW appeal ensues but that was going down leg.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop by Rohit Sharma! India continue to frustrate the Aussies. Full and outside off, Warner drives this through the covers but Rohit dives full length to his right and makes a terrific save.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through point for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and eases it down the ground for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, chipped over cover for a couple. 50-RUN STAND IS UP! Cautious start for Australia, just like India. But do the Men In Yellow have the arsenal to cover up for lost time?
10.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, driven back to the bowler.