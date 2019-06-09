14.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end! Back of a length on off, Rohit guides it to point again.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Sharma guides it but straight to point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one. Sensible batting.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) Top edge and FOUR! Dhawan was in no control of the shot there. Nathan bowls a good short and it hurries onto the batsman. Dhawan is halfway into his shot but the ball hits the top portion and goes fine on the leg side for a boundary. Fortunate one and this will be frustrating Australia.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Dhawan works it to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit guides it down to third man and takes one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) That has been creamed! Flighted outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Another poor ball! Short and on the pads, Rohit pulls it through square leg for a couple this time as the fielder gets around quickly in the deep.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet does Dhawan this time and hits it down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Dances down the ground and takes it on the full. It is hit to long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, Dhawan works it through mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but another decent over for India. On middle, it is defended. 18 from the last two overs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, RS strokes it through covers and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, SD flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Rohit now works this with the turn through square leg for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Nice try by Maxwell! This is played to the right of the bowler. Maxwell gets there and then tries a back flip onto the stumps but misses. It went a long way away from the stumps. Had he hit, could have been close.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Lovely use of the wrists. This is quicker and fuller outside off, Rohit waits for it and squeezes it behind point. Zampa gives it a chase. He tries to push it back in with a dive right at the end but fails to do so. Runs coming thick and fast now. With that boundary, Rohit Sharma gets to 2000 runs against Australia in ODIs. Only the 4th player to score 2000 or more against the Aussies in One Day Internationals.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again on off, Rohit milks it down to long off for a single. He will keep the strike. Expensive start for Zampa, as 11 comes off his first over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps. This is a better line from Zampa. Rohit solidly defends it off the front foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down the on side.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Zampa is having a nightmarish start here. 9 runs off his first three balls. Shorter outside off, the ball was spinning away from Dhawan. Shikhar just guides it with the spin down the third man region. Khawaja gives it a chase and looks to stop it before the cushion with a dive but fails to do so. 50 comes up for India with that boundary. Solid start from the openers.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Now a full toss on leg, Zampa is lucky to get away with it. Rohit hits it towards long on and gets a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Zampa to start off. He drags it short on the body, Rohit gets on his back foot and hits it over square on the leg side for a boundary. Easy pickings this for Rohit.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Dhawan keeps it out. A good start by Maxwell.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rohit watchfully works it through square leg for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Some turn there! This lands on off and spins back in. Rohit initially looks to push it on the off side but then seeing the turn, he adjusts and plays it on the leg side.
10.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Dhawan pushes it through covers for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is flatter and just outside off, Rohit plays for the turn but the ball goes straight through and beats the outside edge. Good start by Maxi.