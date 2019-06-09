4.6 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to square leg. Cummins bowls it back of a length on the body, Dhawan tucks it to square leg and gets a run. Smart batting this from Dhawan. End of an eventful over from Cummins.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Cummins is guilty of overpitching it on off, Dhawan loves to play the cover drive. He gets out his front foot and beautifully creams his drive through covers for a boundary. First one off the innings.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Dhawan does well to get on top of it and defend it.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OH! Good ball! Cummins almost had Dhawan's back there. He steams it full around off, the ball shapes away just a bit after hitting the deck, Dhawan looks to whip it but the ball just misses his outside edge.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan blocks it.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! This will give Dhawan some much needed confidence. Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan drives it through mid on off the middle of the bat and gets a brace.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Ends it with a shorter length delivery! Sharma looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Australia have started off really well in the field today. This is slashed towards point where Maxwell dives to his right and makes a half-stop. Can't stop the single though.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Dhawan had no idea where the ball was! Very full and on off, Dhawan looks to play it with a closed face of the bat. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls back towards the bowler. Dhawan though is not sure which way the ball has gone and he takes a few steps out of the crease. Soon realizes it has gone to the bowler and he gets back in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short this time but there is not a lot of fizz on it. Dhawan easily evades it.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Rohit plays this down to third man with the angle and takes a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit stays back and defends it onto the ground.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it towards cover. Rohit wants a run but is rightly sent back by Rohit. Another decent over by Cummins.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Another outside edge but once again it goes past second slip. Length and around off, Rohit pushes hard at it, the ball goes off the outside edge down to third man. A single ran.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to point! Slightly shot and there is a little bit of width on offer. Rohit looks to make use of it as he tries to guide it past point but fails to do so. Maxwell makes a good stop as it came to him quickly.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rohit shuffles across and works it towards mid-wicket. Bowling a tight line is Cummins. Not giving anything away at the moment.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Edged but away from the second slip fielder! Back of a length on off and slanting away. Dhawan looks to defend inside the line but the ball goes off the outside edge down to third man. The batsmen take one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, Dhawan defends it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A little too straight once again by Starc. Sharma looks to help it on its way but misses to get hit high on the pads. So both Cummins and Starc have not got any movement so far.
1.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! This is on the pads. Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the fine leg region and the batters take a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Sharma drops it towards cover for one.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! But a top effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Magnificent! In the end, he saved a certain boundary. Starc bowls it on the pads, Rohit flicks it uppishly in front of square. NCN there dives full stretch to his right and sticks one hand out. The ball does not stick though and it goes behind for two.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length now and gets this one to angle away from the right-hander. Rohit shoulders arms to it.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Strangely Starc goes short first up, it is on the body of Dhawan. He works it towards square leg and gets to the other end. He is off the mark too.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end to a tidy first by Pat! Back of a length on middle, Rohit works it to mid on.
0.5 over (0 Run) Well bowled! Hits the length hard and lands it on off, Rohit easily blocks it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, Rohit plays a nice stroke to mid on.
0.3 over (2 Runs) India are underway! Good shot! It is on a length and around off, Rohit opens the face and eases it through cover-point. The outfield is not as fast as it normally is and the batsmen have to be happy with two.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lands it on middle this time, no away movement on this delivery. Rohit defends it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some movement early on but no carry at all! It starts on off and then moves away a little. Rohit plants his front foot forward and makes a leave. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. If the first ball is anything to go by, Kohli has won a good toss here.