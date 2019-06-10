Australia are yet to recover from the ball-tampering scandal that hit their camp in Mach last year and amid it social media users claimed leg-spinner of ball-tampering during the India vs Australia clash in London. On Saturday, social media was abuzz with footage of Adam Zampa fidgeting in his pockets before taking strides for his run-up. Social media users, quick to react, were convinced that Adam Zampa was using some substance to tamper the ball, much like the incident that took place in South Africa.

Check out the video and some of the claims here:

Hey @ICC instead of just troubling players on putting the logo on keeper gloves, can you clarify what is this ? Are the aussies back to Old Trick ? #adamzampa #Tamperingtheball ?? pic.twitter.com/JHQ8tHv3bL — Kishan Kumar Prajapati (@orientalsabers) June 9, 2019

Fresh ball-tampering claims as footage shows Adam Zampa with a 'fishy' object in his hands https://t.co/b51Mwxm0qn pic.twitter.com/fewuHd0Qwl — JohnBlackman (@dicksterman1) June 10, 2019

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, however, rubbished the claims and said, Adam Zampa had hand warmers in his pocket and he has them during every match.

"I haven't seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket," Australia's captain Aaron Finch said.

"He has them every single game he plays.

"I honestly haven't seen them (the images), so I can't comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game."

According to Cricket Australia, Zampa has often been seen using the hand warmers during the Big Bash games.

Following the claims, Zampa was not put under any official investigation and the on field umpires did not raise any concerns.