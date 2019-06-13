 
India-Pakistan Clash A "Huge Pressure Game", Feels Imam-Ul-Haq

Updated: 13 June 2019 19:46 IST

Imam-ul-Haq is expecting the India-Pakistan clash to be a huge pressure game. Pakistan have to go with all guns blazing as one loss can leave them out of the race for the semi-finals.

A day after being thumped by Australia, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the game against India in World Cup 2019 is going to be a 'huge pressure game'. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in a high-octane affair in Manchester on Sunday. For Pakistan, the match against India blue has become a must-win clash after a defeat in the hands of Australia in Taunton on Wednesday. The loss left Pakistan eighth in the 10-team table and with plenty to do if they are to qualify for the top four, who will contest the semi-finals.

Asked if the reverse against Australia meant Sunday's match at Old Trafford was now one Pakistan simply had to win, Imam replied, "Yes, we've had one game rained off, which was very important for us -- every game now is very important for us, so yes you can say that.

"Obviously, to be part of that kind of game, it's great. It's in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there -- so I'm really excited about it. It's a huge pressure game, obviously."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Imam-ul-Haq Imam-ul-Haq Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, Match 18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Pakistan will play a must-win clash against India on Sunday.
  • Australia had outshined Pakistan on Wednesday.
  • India are on high after two back-to-back victories.
