World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Updated: 12 July 2019 12:47 IST

Rohit Sharma scored a record five centuries in World Cup 2019, the highest ever in one edition.

India "Failed To Deliver As A Team", Says Rohit Sharma After World Cup Ouster
Rohit Sharma lost his wicket for one run in the second over of the chase. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who broke the record for most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup, reflected on India's semi-final ouster from the ICC mega event with a "heavy heart" on Friday. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India concluded their World Cup campaign in the semi-final, which was played over two days, as they lost by 18 runs to New Zealand in Manchester. Rohit Sharma, who had scored a record five centuries for India before the knockout stage, lost his wicket for one run in the second over of the chase.

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday and that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played," the India vice-captain said in a tweet.

India rode on a disciplined bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/43), to restrict New Zealand to a gettable total of 239 for eight.

However, India's much celebrated top-order, comprising Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, returned to the pavilion soon after the chase started. India's scoreboard read 5/3 in 3.1 overs.

Dinesh Karthik soon joined the prominent batsmen back in pavilion after losing his wicket for six, leaving India reeling at 24/4 in 10 overs.

It was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who displayed grit and stitched a century stand with wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni for the seventh-wicket to keep India's hope alive for some time.

Jadeja top-scored for India with 77 runs, while Dhoni was run out just after completing his half-century.

India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs, in the chase of 240 in Manchester.

Highlights
  • Rohit broke record for most centuries in a single edition of World Cup
  • India suffered a semi-final ouster from the ICC mega event
  • Rohit reflected on India's loss with a "heavy heart"
