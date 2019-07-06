English umpire Ian Gould will bid adieu to his 13-year long international umpiring career after officiating in India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match , the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release. Gould, who has played 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for England, began his umpiring career with a T20 match between England and Sri Lanka in 2006 in Southampton. He made his ODI debut as an umpire five days later. The 61-year-old has officiated in four World Cups so far.

The pinnacle of his umpiring career came when he officiated in the World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in 2011.

As a player, Gould made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 1983 during Benson and Hedges World Series Cup. He played his last ODI in 1983 World Cup semi-final match against India. Interestingly his last match as an umpire will also feature India.

Apart from scoring 155 runs, he also took 15 catches and stumped three batsmen in his short international career.

Gould was a part of squad that toured Australia in 1982/83. Although he never played a Test match for England, but he he did impact a game coming on as a substitute in the fourth Test during Australia's chase of 292 for victory in the Test and the series.

He pouched Australian skipper Greg Chappell with a stunning low grab in the covers off the bowling of Norman Cowans, and England went onto win one of the most dramatic matches in the rivalry's long history by three runs.

He played more than 600 first class and List A games. He played for Sussex, Middlesex and even had a spell in New Zealand with Auckland.

After calling time on his playing career in the 1990s, Gould coached English county side Middlesex.

Gould finishes his career having umpired 74 Tests in all, while India vs Sri Lanka will be his 140th ODI.