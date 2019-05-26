 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock Impress Before Rain Washes Out World Cup Warm-Up

Updated: 26 May 2019 23:48 IST

South Africa had scored 95/0 in 12.4 overs, with Hashim Amla making 51 and Quinton de Kock 37.

Hashim Amla scored his second successive half-century in the World Cup warm-up. © AFP

World Cup warm-up matches between South Africa and West Indies and Pakistan and Bangladesh were both abandoned due to rain on Sunday. In Bristol, South Africa had reached 55/0 before play was halted for the first time as rain began to fall. Although there were two more brief interludes when play was able to resume, the match was eventually called off just after 1500 GMT. South Africa had scored 95/0 in 12.4 overs, with Hashim Amla making 51 and Quinton de Kock 37.

In the other warm-up game, Pakistan against Bangladesh in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The bad weather was frustrating for South Africa, who are scheduled to play hosts England in the World Cup's opening match at the Oval on Thursday.

West Indies begin their campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Bangladesh's first match is against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Hashim Mahomed Amla Hashim Amla Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • World Cup warm-up matches were abandoned due to rain in England
  • South Africa had reached 55/0 before play was halted for the first time
  • The match was eventually called off just after 1500 GMT
