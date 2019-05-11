 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Fakhar Zaman Scores 84-Ball Century Ahead Of World Cup 2019

Updated: 11 May 2019 22:24 IST

Fakhar Zaman made a strong statement for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup 2019

Fakhar Zaman Scores 84-Ball Century Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Fakhar Zaman scored a 84-ball century for Pakistan against England. © AFP

Fakhar Zaman scored a 84-ball century for Pakistan against England in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Fakhar Zaman's ton, in Pakistan's final One-Day International (ODI) assignment ahead of the World Cup 2019, put the visitors in a strong position in the mammoth chase of 374 runs. It was the fourth ODI century for the Pakistan opener, first in the series, after the first match was abandoned due to rain. The 29-year-old, who has nine ODI half-centuries to his name will be the key for Pakistan in the quadrennial showpiece.

Batting first, Jos Buttler's stunning 50-ball century took England to 373 for three.

Buttler's 110 not out featured nine sixes, including a straight drive off Hasan Ali that took him to three figures.

Such was his command that Buttler's second fifty took him a mere 18 balls, with new father Buttler making a 'rocking the baby' gesture to celebrate bringing up a century that also included four fours.

An extraordinary 'inside out' six off Hasan over long-off was arguably the pick of his shots, although a pull off Shaheen Shah Afridi that cleared the rope and took him into the 90s was almost as impressive.

Together with England captain Eoin Morgan (71 not out) he shared an unbroken partnership of 162.

It was an encouraging display by the World Cup hosts just a few weeks from the start of the tournament and further proof of their progress as an ODI side.

Saturday's total was the 35th time since their miserable first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup that England, now top of the ODI rankings, had posted a total in excess of 300 -- a feat they had achieved only 34 times in total prior to that tournament.

A Pakistan attack missing the ill Mohammad Amir took a pounding, with Hasan conceding 81 runs from his maximum 10 overs and Afridi 80.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Fakhar Zaman Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Zaman scored a 84-ball century for Pakistan against England
  • It was the fourth ODI century for the Pakistan opener
  • Jos Buttler's stunning 50-ball century
Related Articles
Dale Steyn Becomes South Africa
Dale Steyn Becomes South Africa's All-Time Leading Test Wicket-Taker
2nd ODI: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets, Level Series 1-1
2nd ODI: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets, Level Series 1-1
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video
Watch: Mark Waugh
Watch: Mark Waugh's On-Air Blooper Leaves Brett Lee In Splits
This Moment From The Pakistan-Australia Test Will Leave You In Splits
This Moment From The Pakistan-Australia Test Will Leave You In Splits
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.