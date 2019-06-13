 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 June 2019 16:29 IST

England have won two of their three World Cup 2019 matches so far.

England vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
West Indies' last match was called off due to rain. © AFP

Jos Buttler, who scored a World Cup 2019 hundred against Pakistan, is expected to regain complete fitness before England's fourth league stage match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday. England head coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed the availability of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who suffered a hip injury while batting in England's win against Bangladesh on Saturday. "Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully," Trevor Bayliss said as quoted by AFP. "It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch," he added. Hosts England have started their bid to clinch a maiden World Cup on a positive note. They defeated South Africa by 104 runs in opener, before going down against Pakistan by a margin of 14 runs.

When is the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 14, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton .

What time does the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England have won two of their three World Cup 2019 matches so far
  • Jos Buttler scored a World Cup 2019 hundred against Pakistan
  • England head coach Bayliss confirmed the availability of Buttler
Related Articles
England vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies: Jason Roy, England Player To Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies: Jason Roy, England Player To Watch
World Cup 2019 Preview: Jos Buttler In Focus As England Take On West Indies
World Cup 2019 Preview: Jos Buttler In Focus As England Take On West Indies
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
England vs West Indies: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
England vs West Indies: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.