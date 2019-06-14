9.6 overs (0 Run) Inside edge has saved Root there. Fuller on off, the ball nips back in. Root loks to defend but fortunately for him gets an inside edge onto his pads. Solid start for the skipper. Just 1 off his first. England are 62/0 at the end of Powerplay 1. They need another 141 runs off 40 overs.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Bairstow flicks it to deep square leg and gets a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Slightly shorter than the previous one, Bairstow goes for the big pull but misses. There was a little inswing once the ball went past the bat.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off, Bairstow tucks it to mid on.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Bairstow defends it with a straight bat.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Bairstow looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another good pull shot but this time the man is a bit squarer at deep mid-wicket so just a single. West Indies desperately need a wicket. These two are strolling at the moment.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Once again Shannon misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Hope does well diving to his left and stopping the ball.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Now flicks it past the man at mid-wicket and to the man in the deep for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Root flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Now bowls it down the leg side, Root looks to pull it but misses.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller on middle, Root taps it down to backward point.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over. Good length ball on off, Root has no qualms and pulls it over backward square leg with comfort. There is no one in the deep, so no risk and he gets a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root defends it to cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to finish the over. It is away from the body so Bairstow let's it carry to the keeper. 7 off Russell's first. England need 160 off 252 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Jonny defends it with a straight bat.
7.4 overs (0 Run) This time Bairstow sways away from the ball and the ball goes to the keeper.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch!! Back of a length ball on the body, Bairstow sways away from it but the ball hits him on his body.
7.2 overs (3 Runs) Another nice shot. Length ball outside off, Root cuts it through cover-point. Cottrell runs from third man and stops the ball from going to the fence. The batsmen take three.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty comes up for England with that glorious boundary. Russell bowls it full first up on off, Root loves it there and drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Root punches it towards cover and takes a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Bouncer gone wrong! It is over Root's head and the umpire signals it as wide.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It skids off the surface. Root looks to pull but gets an edge on it which deflects on to his helmet.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid tap back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Another good looking shot this. Length ball outside off, Root cuts it past point and runs the first one hard. The outfield is still damp so as the fielder from third man mops it up, Root comes back for the second. Good running this.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On off now, Root defends it off the back foot.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a back of a length ball, Root pulls it past square leg and gets a couple.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Root taps it down to third man and keeps the strike with a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Root looks to drive but gets a bottom edge on it which goes to point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Root is oozing class at the moment. Full outside off, Root gets on his front foot and plays a handsome cover drive for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Root plays it to the man at point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Now an inside edge. Length ball outside off, Jonny looks to cut but gets an inside edge which goes past the stumps towards the fine leg region for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full on middle, Bairstow plays a picture-perfect on drive past mid on for a boundary. Bairstow holds the pose for the cameras. Reminiscent of the great Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive.