9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery, on middle and angling down the leg side at 147 kph. Hope is beaten in pace as he tries to flick and it goes of his pads to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Straighter in line and Gayle helps it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. Archer ain't happy with the fielder there.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shai plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it out in the direction of mid on.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, defended off the back foot to mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and in the the line of the stumps, Gayle defends it off the inner half of his bat. 12 from the over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Leading edge! Woakes darts in a good length ball on off and gets it to straighten from there. Hope attempts to play it on the leg side but closes the face of his bat early. It flies off the leading edge, wide of the point fielder and the batsmen cross.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, it's worked behind square leg for one.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gayle gives the charge this time. He motors down the track to a length ball and muscles it over the bowler's head. Chris is unleashing on his namesake.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woakes dishes out a short delivery around middle, Gayle remains back and powers it over mid on for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Gayle taps it towards mid off and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on off, jumping onto the batsman, Hope goes on his toes to defend it on the off side.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, angling in, Hope brings his bat close to the front pad, tries to flick but fails to control his shot. It goes aerially but safely to mid on.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on the off stump defended off the back foot.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Gayle chases one outside off, but can only toe end it high and over the cover-point region. Jason Roy gives the chase and stops the ball in the deep. Only one taken, surprisingly.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Archer bowls one short and Gayle punishes it by rocking on the back foot for a boundary. Gayle is in attacking mode.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. End of a fine over by Woakes, should have got Gayle in it.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries the outswinger but the line is down the leg side. Hope tries to flick but misses.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, left alone by Hope.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, straightening a bit, Hope pushes inside the line with gentle hands and gets an outside edge. It doesn't carry to the slip cordon.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Gets on the front foot and drives it to covers. Dot ball.
6.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Gayle is dropped! Massive moment. You don't drop the beast. Gayle winds up for a big heave across the line to a length delivery but gets a big top edge. Wood rushes forward from third man, doesn't judge it well, goes down low to catch the ball but it spills out. The batsmen cross for a run.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Snorter by Archer! A perfectly served bouncer around middle, at 143 kph, Gayle fends it off awkwardly on the leg side and takes a run. Fine last delivery but an expensive over, 11 from it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A length delivery outside off, Hope pokes inside the line and edges it past the second slip fielder to third man. A single is taken.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery. Top class. Archer angles in a good length ball around off, Hope tries to play the line but it nips away at the last moment to beat the outside edge. Nothing much you can do as a batsman.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A rising delivery on middle, Gayle stands tall and drops it down with soft hands on the leg side for a quick run.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gayle has decided to cut loose. Enough of blocking. The big man rocks on the back foot to a short delivery on middle and pulls it powerfully to the mid-wicket fence.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked down the ground! Archer overpitches and delivers it outside off, Gayle stays back inside the crease and bludgeons it down the ground for a boundary. Nearly took Jofra's ankle with that brute of a shot.