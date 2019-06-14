44.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Full and straight and the stumps are knocked over. Too good for a number 11. It also tails back in from outside off, Gabriel fails to get bat on ball and the stumps are disturbed. 50th ODI WICKET FOR MARK WOOD! WEST INDIES ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 212!
44.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body, Thomas looks to pull but the ball hits the body and rolls towards third man for one. Leg bye.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it a touch shorter and Thomas sways away from it.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Oshane makes room and Wood bowls it full. He jams it out to mid off.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Bumper and Gabriel evades it. A wicket maiden for Archer. Don't normally see that in Powerplay 3!
43.5 overs (0 Run) On off, SG defends it.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Up goes the finger! Brathwaite can't believe he has been given out as he is down on his haunches. No reviews left though and he has to walk back. Archer gets his third. He goes short again and once again Brathwaite is cramped for room. He still goes for the pull. The ball goes off something and into the mitts of Buttler. He appeals and the umpire after giving it a though raises he finger. CB walks back disappointed and rightly so as replays show that was off the arm and not the bat or the glove. The last recognized batsman is out of here. However... Ultra Edge does show there is a spike as the ball pass the bat. So not sure what Brathwaite was disappointed about. It was the right decision from the umpire.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Another swing and another miss! Goes short again, Brathwaite only connects with thin air.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Another short one and on middle, Brathwaite looks to pull it by taking his eyes off the ball. Misses.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Good short one! Brathwaite looks to hop and defend but gets beaten.
42.6 overs (0 Run) He does negotiate the last ball well! Wood attacks the stumps, Thomas defends it towards point.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, CB hops and plays it down to third man for one. Oshane once again has one ball to play out.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one by Wood. Brathwaite looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls towards point. Brathwaite does not run.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been nailed! Picks the length early this time and manages to flick it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Windies would love a few more of these.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Just above Wood's hand! Brathwaite makes room and Wood follows him. CB looks to go over mid off but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and lobs just over Wood.
42.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length ball outside off, Thomas moves away from the stumps and looks to slash it but misses.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Thomas pushes it to mid on.
41.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is clear day-light between bat and ball. England lose their sole review. Back of a length ball outside off. The ball rises onto Thomas. Oshane looks to defend but then decides to back away. The ball goes past him. Buttler puts in an appeal. He is confident and he takes the referral. Replays roll in and show there was a huge gap between the bat and ball. Ultra Edge confirms there was nothing.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, bowled at 145 kph. Thomas defends it off the front foot.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball but it is a full toss, Thomas does well to tap it to cover.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and straight on off, Brathwaite strokes it to deep cover for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out. Pitched outside leg. It is the googly. Oshane looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Brathwaite strokes it down to long off for one. Thomas has one ball to play out.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, CB is happy to block it out.
40.3 overs (0 Run) The googly, Brathwaite picks it and works it to short fine leg.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On the middle stump, Brathwaite keeps it out again.
40.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, CB looks to defend but it hits his pad.