39.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket for one.
Live Score
39.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Pooran looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken. Pooran missed out there, he only needed to get ball on ball and it would have been a boundary.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on the stumps, Pooran pushes it back to the bowler who makes a half-stop. No extra runs conceded.
38.6 overs (1 Run) 200 up for the Windies with that single. Pooran picks Rashid and works it through mid-wicket for one. 8 from the over.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, CB works it towards fine leg. Calls for two but there is only one in it.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Another one down the leg side, Pooran hits it finer on the leg side but just for one.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! The googly on leg stump, Pooran gets on top of the bounce and sweeps it all along the ground through square leg for a boundary.
38.2 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Brathwaite looks to play the slog sweep. Does not time it that well and that probably saves him as it lands well short of deep mid-wicket. One taken.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Brathwaite looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Length and around off, Pooran guides it to point.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Good bumper and it is well-directed. Pooran ducks under it in time.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Pooran lunges and defends it towards mid off.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes full again on off, Pooran strokes it wide of sweeper cover and takes two.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Pooran strokes it to covers.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Well played and well ran! Lands it on off, Brathwaite plays it with soft hands towards point and gets to the other end.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Plays it with soft hands to the left of the keeper. He wants a run but is sent back. End of a successful over by Wood.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Pooran guides it to point.
36.4 overs (1 Run) A little too straight this time, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket and gets off strike.
36.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Carlos keeps it out.
36.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Woakes takes it this time! Wood has the last laugh! Russell once again throws it away. He was just going after everything here and perishes in the attempt to clear the boundary again. Wood bangs it short and cramps the batsman for room by bowling it closer to the body. Russell is in no position to pull it but still goes for the shot. He gets a top edge and it goes towards deep square leg where Woakes takes a sitter. England continue to remain on top.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Has not started this one well! Russell welcomes Wood back into the attack with a boundary. He makes room and Wood follows him. AR whips it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A little too full outside off, Pooran looks to cut but the length is not right for that shot. He misses. So despite that five wides, it is a good over by Root.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
35.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
35.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Root may have felt that Russell is going to charge at him so he fires it down the leg side. AR does not do so, he lets this one go. Buttler fails to collect it and it races to the fine leg fence.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Pooran pushes it through covers for one.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Very full outside off, Pooran manages to squeeze it through point. Seemed a certain boundary but Jonny in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Looks to sweep it from outside off but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.