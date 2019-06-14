33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes finishes the game off with a boundary! Takes full toll of the Free Hit. Holder bowls it very full on leg stump. Stokes whips it past mid on and the ball races away. He walks up to Root and hugs him. All smiles in the England camp as THEY WIN BY 8 WICKETS and 101 balls to spare!
33.1 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Now it should be the last over of the game. Just the 4 needed now and Stokes has a Free Hit on the next ball to finish the game. Shortish and outside off, Stokes does not hit it right off the middle but gets it past mid off. The fielder does give it a chase but fails to stop the ball. Holder also has overstepped.
32.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 9 runs needed to seal this game now.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Stokes pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
32.4 overs (1 Run) 100 for Joe Root. His second century in this World Cup! He becomes only the second Englishman to get 2 centuries in the same World Cup after Kevin Pietersen in 2007. This has been a gem of a knock from the Yorkshire man. He gets to 16th ODI hundred with a pull towards fine leg for a single. Joe has played that short with so much comfort today. He was asked to open the innings due to an injury to Roy and he stepped up to deliver. Has oozed class throughout this innings.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Short on the body, Stokes pulls it to fine leg for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Stokes taps it down to backward point.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Ahh... gets to 99. Has to wait for his century. Good length ball on off, Root pulls it wide of deep square leg but gets only a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Stokes lets it carry to the keeper.
31.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is down the leg side, Stokes looks to flick but misses. That extra brings up the 200 for England.
31.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Not that this wicket changes the result of the game but West Indies will take it. Saves them some blushes. Short ball on off, Woakes looks to pull but does not time it well. It flies towards deep square leg. For a moment it looks like it will fall short but substitute, Fabian Allen, comes in front and takes a very good catch by going down low. He does a fist pump looking at the crowd.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Root pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Onto 98 now.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) Full outside off, Root drives it square on the off side and gets a couple.
31.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Root looks to pull but misses. It has been wided.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a length, Root punches it through covers and gets a couple. That brings up the 100-run stand between the two. Also, Root is now 5 runs away from his ton.
31.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on the body, Woakes sits under it.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes looks to play it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
30.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces over the head of Woakes. He looks to pull but misses. Wide signalled.
30.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot but finds the fielder.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Chris looks to hit it but misses.
30.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is down the leg side, Woakes looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
30.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Root flicks it to fine leg and gets a single. Moves to 93 now.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Root taps it back to the bowler.