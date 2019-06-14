34.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM BOOM GOES RUSSELL AGAIN! Woakes will be hurting the most at the moment. Second biggie in the over. Goes with the turn this time so the risk on the shot is very less. Hits it over the bowler and it clears the long off fence with utmost ease. 14 from the over. Could have easily been a successful over for the English but ends up begin a good one for the visitors.
34.5 overs (0 Run) This one is not in his arc so he goes back and blocks it.
34.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rubbing salt on the wound is Russell here! This time he does the right thing. Looks to go straight. Connects well and it clears the long on fence with ease.
34.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter and on off, Russell looks to play inside the line but is beaten by the away turn.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Pooran works it through square leg for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Woakes drops a skier! He had one dropped off his bowling and he spills one now. Russell gets a life, this could prove very, very costly. However, what was Russell doing there? A needless shot by him. He looks for the slog sweep against the turn but only manages a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Woakes runs to his left and tries to catch it but spills it. The batsmen take one.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps once again. Pooran pushes it to covers. Another good over by Root. The spinners are not only bowling their overs quickly but also choking the runs.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
33.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Pooran slaps it through covers for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Russell strokes it down to long off for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Russell pushes it back to the bowler.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Just two from the over. Pooran works the last ball towards mid-wicket.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Gives it air once again, Russell leans into it and strokes it down to long off to get off the mark.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Russell blocks it out.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Drives it nicely this time but finds cover.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Inside edge! Russell straightaway goes after the bowler. Rashid cleverly tosses it up and wide outside off. AR throws his bat at it but gets an inside edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Pooran! His maiden ODI half ton and it could not have come at a crucial time. He needs to go on now as he is well set has probably gotten use to the pace of the wicket. He gets there by easing it down to long on and getting to the other end.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled again! Root gets his second. He is over the moon at the moment. Jason Holder on the other hand, will be kicking himself at the moment. That is probably the softest dismissal you will see. It is a completely harmless delivery, it is bowled down the leg side. Had Holder left it, it would have been called a wide, had he gone hard after it, he could have got a boundary. He does neither of the two but instead looks to work it on the leg side with soft hands. Closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge which lobs back to the bowler. Root won't drop those. Once again England manage to take two wickets in quick succession. West Indies once again pushed onto the back foot. Half their side back in the hut with 18 overs left.
31.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely shot! Holder hit that so easily. Beautiful to watch when he plays such strokes. Root floats it up on off, Holder leans into it and lofts it over mid off and it goes all the way.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Way too wide outside off, Pooran hits it through covers for one. 150 up for West Indies.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn through square leg for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is worked to mid-wicket.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on off, Pooran hits it towards cover for a quick run. Moves onto 48.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Holder defends it nicely. Another good over comes to an end.
30.5 overs (0 Run) The flipper on off, JH pushes it to covers.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Pooran sweeps it nicely through fine leg for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) A little too full and JH strokes it down to long off and takes one.
30.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is blocked.
30.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Holder slaps it towards cover where the fielder dives and saves a run.