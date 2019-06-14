29.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end the over. It is on off, Woakes ducks under it.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Woakes flat-bats it back to the bowler. The ball deflects off Gabriel's hand onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. No casualty as Root was in.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Woakes gets an inside edge onto his pads.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes looks to defend but the ball nips back in and cuts him into half as it goes to the keeper.
29.2 overs (3 Runs) Full on middle and leg, Root drives it through mid on. Thomas gives it the chase and pulls it back before the ropes. Root goes back for the third.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Woakes flicks it to the on side and takes a single. It is followed by a huge cheer from the crowd.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Woakes milks it down to long on and gets a single. He will keep the strike. England need 27 runs more to win and Root is just 11 away from his second century of this World Cup.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Root punches it towards cover for a single.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Woakes strokes it to long on and gets a run.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, CW defends it off the front foot.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliced away. Short around off, Root cuts it through point for a boundary.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Woakes manages to pull it wide of the boundary protectors on the on side. Back of a length ball on off, Chris pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes taps it to the man at point.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Root strokes it to point and gets a run.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Short length ball on off, Woakes plays a good pull shot but there is a man at deep mid-wicket. Just a run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Root flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root plays it to the man at short mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Woakes plays it to the man at short mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Root guides it to long on and rotates the strike.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Woakes sweeps it again to deep square leg and gets a single this time.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on the pads, Woakes sweeps it uppishly behind square leg and gets a couple.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Root milks it to long on and gets a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Root strokes it to the man at short mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Once again an uppish pull but it is between long on and deep mid-wicket. Allen (sub) runs in from deep mid-wicket and stops it before the ropes with a dive. The batsmen take two.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Chris flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe. Good length ball on off, Woakes pulls it uppishly wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Root plays a good looking push wide of mid on and gets a run.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer. Woakes pulls it to deep square and gets a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Woakes pushes it to mid off.