 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs West Indies Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:14 June 2019 21:23 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs West Indies from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs West Indies Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs WI Latest Score

29.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end the over. It is on off, Woakes ducks under it.

29.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Woakes flat-bats it back to the bowler. The ball deflects off Gabriel's hand onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. No casualty as Root was in.

29.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Woakes gets an inside edge onto his pads.

29.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes looks to defend but the ball nips back in and cuts him into half as it goes to the keeper.

29.2 overs (3 Runs) Full on middle and leg, Root drives it through mid on. Thomas gives it the chase and pulls it back before the ropes. Root goes back for the third.

29.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Woakes flicks it to the on side and takes a single. It is followed by a huge cheer from the crowd.

28.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Woakes milks it down to long on and gets a single. He will keep the strike. England need 27 runs more to win and Root is just 11 away from his second century of this World Cup.

28.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Root punches it towards cover for a single.

28.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Woakes strokes it to long on and gets a run.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, CW defends it off the front foot.

28.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to mid-wicket.

28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliced away. Short around off, Root cuts it through point for a boundary. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Joe Root hits Chris Gayle for a 4! England 182/1 (28.1 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 1.42

27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Woakes manages to pull it wide of the boundary protectors on the on side. Back of a length ball on off, Chris pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Chris Woakes hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! England 178/1 (28.0 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 1.59

27.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes taps it to the man at point.

27.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Root strokes it to point and gets a run.

27.3 overs (1 Run) Short length ball on off, Woakes plays a good pull shot but there is a man at deep mid-wicket. Just a run.

27.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Root flicks it to the on side and gets a single.

27.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root plays it to the man at short mid-wicket.

26.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Woakes plays it to the man at short mid-wicket.

26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Root guides it to long on and rotates the strike.

26.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Woakes sweeps it again to deep square leg and gets a single this time.

26.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on the pads, Woakes sweeps it uppishly behind square leg and gets a couple.

26.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Root milks it to long on and gets a single.

26.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Root strokes it to the man at short mid-wicket.

25.6 overs (2 Runs) Once again an uppish pull but it is between long on and deep mid-wicket. Allen (sub) runs in from deep mid-wicket and stops it before the ropes with a dive. The batsmen take two.

25.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Chris flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.

25.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe. Good length ball on off, Woakes pulls it uppishly wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.

25.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Root plays a good looking push wide of mid on and gets a run.

25.2 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer. Woakes pulls it to deep square and gets a single.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Woakes pushes it to mid off.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies, Match 19
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
West Indies vs England Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs England Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Rain May Win India-Pakistan World Cup Clash, Quips Shoaib Akhtar
Rain May Win India-Pakistan World Cup Clash, Quips Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.