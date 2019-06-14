29.6 overs (1 Run) Holder is off the mark straightaway. He gets an easy-peasy full toss on middle and leg, which Jason nudges it to long on for a single.
29.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Root has done the trick here. Joe has broken this budding partnership. It is a very soft dismissal for Hetmyer. Root bowls an off spinner around off, Hetmyer looks to drive it towards long on. Shimron hits it uppishly to the left of Root. He moves there and takes a simple caught and bowled. He has the knack of breaking partnership and he has done that here as well. Hetmyer won't be happy looking back at that, he was batting very sensibly here but the three dots in the last over might have got into his head.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran milks it to long on and gets to the other end.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Pooran cuts it to backward point.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Root escapes with one there. Bowls a low full toss outside off, Hetmyer cannot get under it and hits it to long on for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Pooran taps it towards backward point and takes a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row to end! Hetmyer once again goes for the big sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. A better over from Rashid.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, SH punches it to covers.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Another googly outside leg. Hetmyer looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, it is the googly. Pooran looks to go inside out over covers but the ball turns away. Goes off the outer half through covers for one. The batter was lucky there as it could have gone straight to a fielder as well.
28.2 overs (0 Run) The googly but the length is shorter, Pooran goes back and slaps it to mid off.
28.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer works it towards fine leg. He calls for two but has to settle for one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! This is flatter and it drifts back in. Pooran pushes it to cover. An action-packed first by Root comes to an end.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Hetmyer slaps it through cover for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Hetmyer works it to square leg.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pooran strokes it through cover for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, Pooran looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the glove.
27.1 overs (0 Run) The bails are off! England start celebrating but wait, it is cut short as it is Buttler's glove that takes it off. Shorter and outside off, Pooran cuts it towards the point. The LED bails light as he connects with the ball. Wood collects it and starts celebrating but then Buttler indicates it is his glove.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Hetmyer blocks the last ball.
26.5 overs (0 Run) And now a dot as Hetmyer finds mid-wicket with the flick.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) Third brace in the over! This is down the leg side, Hetmyer works it fine on the leg side and takes two.
26.3 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, Pooran eases it down to long on for one.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) A lot of couples at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but gets an outside edge towards third man for two.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Rashid bowls it a little too full outside off, Pooran lofts it over cover. Woakes in the deep runs to his left, dives and keeps it down to two.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A couple to end another good over for the visitors. Short and it is the slower one. Hetmyer pulls it gently towards backward square leg. Calls for two immediately and takes it.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Pooran works it to fine leg and takes one. This is good batting by West Indies. One of the batters is taking a risk and the other is happy to nudge around and take the singles.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Pooran jams it out to point.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Jams this very full ball out through square leg for one.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through long on this time! Consecutive boundaries! 20 from the last 8 balls. Hetmyer once again clears his front leg, Stokes tries to cramp him for room by bowling it closer to the body. Hetmyer adjusts and smashes it through mid on.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over once again for the Windies. Clears his front leg, Stokes bowls it slightly short and Hetmyer manages to pull it in the gap through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Runs coming thick and fast now.