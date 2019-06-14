24.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Woakes nudges it to long on and keeps the strike.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, Root strokes it to long on for another single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Woakes milks it to long on.
24.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Gayle sprays this down the leg side. Woakes looks to sweep it but cannot do so. Wide signalled.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Woakes blocks it.
24.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The impact is outside off and West Indies lose their review. Tossed up around off, Woakes looks to defend it but misses and gets hit on the pads. West Indies players appeal but it is turned down. Holder takes it upstairs and Ball Tracker shows the impact was outside the off stump line.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Gayle now to bowl with the cap on. He flights it on off, Root pushes it towards point and takes a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Root helps it down to third man and keeps the strike with one. Just 58 needed now off 156. If you are interested to know the required run rate then it is 2.23.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Joe defends it with a straight bat.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Bouncer to follow the wide. Woakes easily pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his mark with the slower one and sends it down the leg side. Woakes looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Root pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Woakes turns it to fine leg and gets a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Woakes flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Very slow on the pads, Woakes looks to nudge it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge appeal from Holder but he is the only one doing so. In the meantime, the batters run a leg bye as the ball rolls towards square leg.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Root nudges it through square leg.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Root finds mid-wicket with the flick shot.
22.4 overs (1 Run) This is fired down the leg side, Root looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Root pushes it to mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Woakes works it through square leg for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) A straighter line, Woakes works it to mid-wicket.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root blocks it.
21.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Woakes flicks it to the on side for a single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) 50-run partnership comes up between the two. They have not let West Indies get back in this game. Back of a length ball on off, Root pulls it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length ball, Root pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket. Pooran runs to his right and looks to save it with a dive but he misses and the ball goes away to the ropes.
21.2 overs (0 Run) On off stump line, Root plays a good solid front foot defense to it.
21.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Woakes flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets an easy single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Gayle gets away with one! He bowls it short and down the leg side, Root pulls but straight to short fine leg. Just the single from Gayle's first.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, this is worked to short fine leg.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Root looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal from Gayle but nothing from the umpire.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Woakes pushes it down to long on for one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Works it with the turn but can't get it past mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Woakes guides it to backward point.