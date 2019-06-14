 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:14 June 2019 20:42 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs West Indies from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

West Indies vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
WI vs ENG Latest Score

19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Once again it is short and Root once again pulls it over cow corner and gets a boundary. West Indies need to understand that the short ball is not doing any damage to Root. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Joe Root hits Oshane Thomas for a 4! England 138/1 (20.0 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 2.50

19.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Root pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.

19.4 overs (2 Runs) Very full outside off, Root creams it past point and gets a couple as the fielder from third man cleans it up.

19.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, CW runs it down to third man for a single.

19.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Woakes chops it wide of point. Allen, the substitute fielder dives to his right ad stops the ball.

19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, wide and punished. Good length ball outside off, Woakes pounces on it and cuts it through point for a boundary. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Chris Woakes hits Oshane Thomas for a 4! England 129/1 (19.1 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 2.72

18.6 overs (0 Run) A huge cheer from the ground as Chris Gayle stops the ball at mid-wicket. On the pads, Root flicks it to the Universe Boss.

18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort in the field from Bravo (sub) but cannot stop it from going to the fence. Full on off, Root drives it through mid off. Bravo gives it a chase and looks to pull it back before the cushion but his legs touch the rope while the ball was touching his hand. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Joe Root hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! England 125/1 (18.5 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 2.82

18.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on the body, Root pulls it down to deep square leg and gets a couple.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Joe taps it back to the bowler.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root defends it towards mid on.

18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched on off, Root is just too good to miss out on that. He drives it nonchalantly through mid off for a boundary. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Joe Root hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! England 119/1 (18.1 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 2.95

17.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR JOE ROOT! His 32nd in ODI. He gets to the landmark with a flick down to deep mid-wicket for a single. It has been a top notch innings from the English Test skipper. Opened the innings today but never looked out of place. This is his 2nd ODI fifty in this World Cup along with a century. ENG vs WI: Match 19: FIFTY! Joe Root completes 50 (50b, 6x4, 0x6). इंग्लैंड 115/1 (18.0 Ovs). Target: 213; RRR: 3.06

17.5 overs (1 Run) In the air..but safe. Back of a length ball on off, Woakes looks to pull but does not time it well. It falls wide and short of the man at deep mid-wicket and they take one.

17.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, Woakes tucks it to mid-wicket.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Woakes defends it, shouts a loud wait to his partner.

17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Root taps it down to third man and gets a single. 100 runs needed more.

17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Root defends it to the man at cover.

16.6 overs (0 Run) Now attempts the pull to this short ball but once again misses.

16.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery on off, Woakes looks to play the upper cut but misses.

16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Good length ball on off, Woakes likes the length and hammers his pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Chris Woakes hits Shannon Gabriel for a 4! England 112/1 (16.4 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 3.03

16.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Root drives it square and the ball goes to the right of third man. They take another run.

16.2 overs (0 Run) Now follows it up with a good solid push to point.

16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Handsome. Full on off, Root drives it magnificently through covers and gets a boundary. He makes it looks all so easy. ENG vs WI: Match 19: Joe Root hits Shannon Gabriel for a 4! England 107/1 (16.1 Ov). Target: 213; RRR: 3.13

15.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Good length ball on off, Woakes defends it with a straight bat to see off the over.

15.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Woakes drives it beautifully through covers and gets a couple.

15.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Woakes defends it off the front foot.

15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes defends it.

15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.

15.1 overs (0 Run) The crowd is up in cheers as Chris Gayle dives and stops the ball. Good length ball on off, Root drives it to the left of Chris Gayle at cover. He dives there and stops it. Gayle, who is on the floor, raises both his hands to acknowledge the crowd. He's a character.

England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies, Match 19
