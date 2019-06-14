19.6 overs (0 Run) Once again Pooran fails to time it. Guilty of going too hard at the ball here. Short and on off, he looks to slap it straight down the ground but mistimes it to mid off.
19.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight this time, Hetmyer works it through square leg and takes one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Stokes continues bowling it outside off, Hetmyer guides it to point.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) This time he pulls it hard but too close to the fielder at deep square leg. Only a run.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Poor shot! It is short and way too wide. Hetmyer looks to pull instead of cut. He gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Short and on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through square leg for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On off, NP guides it down to third man for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on off! Pooran looks to drag the pull but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and down the leg, Hetmyer pulls it but towards fine leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, Pooran is early into his attempted flick and the ball goes off his thigh pads to point. A leg bye is taken.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Pooran dances down the track but Plunkett bowls it shorter and slower. Pooran defends it. Intent shown by both the batsmen in the last two overs or so.
17.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. No run to end the over, a quiet one after the 12-run last over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, full in length outside off, Hetmyer drives it but fails to beat point.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Wood bangs in a short ball on middle and it just shoots off the surface. Shimron ducks and Buttler does well to collect the ball with a jump.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Too full in length on off, Hetmyer targets the boundary down the ground but fails to get it away from the middle of his bat. It goes off the toe end to mid on and he has broken his bat.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball wide outside off, Pooran reaches out for it and strokes it to sweeper cover for a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Bumper around leg, Pooran sits down underneath it.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full in length outside off, driven square of the wicket but straight to point.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Plunkett digs in a short ball on middle, Hetmyer generates a lot of power behind his pull shot and dismisses it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 12 from the over!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and angling into the batsman on off, Hetmyer closes the face of his bat a bit and pushes it to mid on.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Plays a length ball down towards covers with soft hands and pinches a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Pitches it up and outside off, Nicholas drives square of the wicket on the off side. The third man fielder cuts it off to his left and they take a couple of runs.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a lovely shot! Plunkett delivers it a little short and outside off, Pooran latches onto it and spanks it through point for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A wayward short delivery down the leg side, Nicholas swivels on the back foot and then leaves it.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery, hurrying onto the batsman, Shimron mistimes his pull shot to mid on.
15.5 overs (0 Run) This time Hetmyer leaves this length ball outside off, for the keeper to gobble it up.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Pooran looks to play one through the off side but the ball takes the outside edge and runs down towards third man. A single is taken.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Pooran drives this length delivery towards mid on.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Again a play and a miss. Pooran again goes fishing outside off and gets beaten on the outside edge.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Wood is getting some swing at this pace. Pooran feels for the delivery and the ball misses the outside edge.