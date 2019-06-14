14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lovely way to get off the mark! Full and on off, Woakes just uses the pace and times it back past the bowler. It was uppish but even before Gabriel could react, the ball went past him. 100 up for England.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short, Woakes looks to pull but misses. The umpire feels it is too high and it has been wided.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On off, it is kept out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! West Indies finally have a wicket. Bairstow misses out on a half ton. His idea was right but just could not execute it. He makes room expecting another short ball. Does get one. He tries to upper cut it over the third man fence but does not get the distance. Carlos Brathwaite there settles under it and takes it. End of an entertaining knock by Jonny. An amazing partnership with Root comes to an end. They have more-or-less done their job. 118 more needed.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! Wow! What sound did that make off the bat. Slightly short and Bairstow is waiting for it. He is quickly onto the back foot and then powers it through the mid-wicket fence.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On a length this time and on the stumps, JB pushes it to mid on.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and outside off, Bairstow looks to pull initially but then bails out as the ball is too high.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side again and angling into the body. Bairstow mistimes his pull towards fine leg for two.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Another bumper! Root gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for two.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On the body of the batsman, Jonny works it through square leg and takes an easy one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slips this one down the leg side and it has been wided.
13.4 overs (0 Run) That has been crunched but straight to the fielder! Short and on middle, JB nails the pull but finds mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A quick run as Root works it to mid on.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Root guides it to point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Root works it to mid-wicket.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another piece of excellent running between the two. Not just the classy shots, the running between the wickets have also added pressure on the West Indian players. Back of a length ball on off, Root taps it down to backward point and takes off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. The ball goes behind towards the fielder at mid-wicket who was around the edge of the circle but Root had got too far in front so they cannot take the second.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery around off, Bairstow sways away from it.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow punches it to cover.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Bairstow defends it towards mid off and shouts a loud wait on to his partner.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Root flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Jonny defends it to see off the over. 11 runs off this Holder over.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nothing going West Indies way. Short ball on off, Bairstow initially looks to pull but then decides to pull away from it. He though is too late and ends up top edging it. Luckily it goes safely down to fine leg for a boundary.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from the West Indian skipper. It is on the pads, Bairstow just helps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Another piece of good running from the openers. Good length ball on middle and leg, Bairstow turns it towards backward square leg. They run the first one hard and call for two. They get it with relative ease.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root looks to flick it but it rolls off his pads towards the on side and they take a run. Leg bye signaled.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root pushes it to cover.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have jarred him. Russell bangs it in short, he puts in a lot of effort on this one as he falls after bowling it. Bairstow looks to get away from the line but the ball hits him right on his helmet.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another very well controlled pull shot from Root. It is towards deep square leg and he gets to the other end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Jonny pulls it to deep square leg and gets an easy single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the upper cut once again but misses it this time.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly played. Bairstow was expecting this back of a length ball to bounce higher and he was planning to leave it but the ball does not bounce much and he just lofts it over the slips with his upper cut for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Jonny lets it carry to the keeper.
10.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Russell sprays it down the leg side. Bairstow leaves it alone and it has been wided by the umpire.