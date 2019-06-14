14.6 overs (0 Run) Plunkett bowls a good bouncer. Shimron can only duck it and sway away from the line of the delivery for the keeper to do the rest.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Pooran this time flicks this length ball off his pads for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on the pads, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, good leave by the batsman.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Pooran drives it beautifully through covers but can only get a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer at 140 kph, Pooran ducks underneath it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This time Shimron gets bat on ball and he guides a short ball down to third man for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, rising onto the batsman, Hetmyer tries running it down but fails to middle his shot.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, played towards point.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! No inside edge and it's hitting leg. The umpire will have to change his decision. Second wicket for England in quick succession and they have now dismissed the batsman in form for West Indies. Wood cranks up his pace this time. He spears in a length ball on middle at 149 kph and it skids into the batsman. Hope tries his best to flick but is beaten for pace. The ball raps him on the pads they appeal but umpire Dharmasena turns it down. England take the referral and the Ball Tracker shows that Hope is stone dead in front of the wickets.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, driven through covers for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Plunkett has hunted down the Jamaican giant! He goes short and challenges the batsman to have a go at it. Gayle accepts the proposal and attempts to pull it across the line. But the ball arrives a bit late to take the top edge. It balloons in the air and Bairstow takes a fine catch running to his left from deep mid-wicket. That's a huge wicket for England. Gayle was batting sensibly not at his belligerent best, maybe his plan was to take it deep and then launch into the bowlers. Didn't pay off.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! A slower one. The batsman does well to evade it.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A mistimed shot to a length ball and it goes slowly towards mid on. The batsmen cross. 50-run stand comes up now!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one is very wide outside off. An easy leave for Hope.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not sure he intended to play it that close to Buttler. Good length delivery outside off, holding its line, Hope opens the face of his bat to run it down but it takes the outside half of his blade and screams past the diving keeper for a boundary at third man.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Gayle goes deep inside the crease to pull but it hurries in and beats his bat. It hits his thigh pads and speeds down towards third man for a leg bye.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Gayle plays late at it and runs it down past the diving backward point fielder for a single at third man. Good start for Wood!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full in length on middle, Gayle sticks on the back foot and pushes it out with an angled bat to covers.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls one in the line of the stumps this time. Gayle gets behind it properly and keeps it out safely on the off side.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Make it three leaves in a row. Wood playing on the patience of Gayle here.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Once again a delivery in the channel outside off, good pace from Wood, as expected. Gayle watches it closely before making a leave.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his spell with a full length ball outside off, angling away, Gayle shoulders arms.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Stays on the back foot to a short ball and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) The length is short and the line is wide, Shai is on his back foot as he eases it down to third man for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Outstanding stop by Morgan! Shai Hope plays a crunching cover drive but fails to beat the English skipper at extra cover. Eoin dives full length to his left to stop the racing ball.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gayle blocks it solidly on the leg side. It goes in the gap at mid-wicket and they cross for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Plunkett attempts a slower one but fails to control his line. Slips a length ball down the leg side and it's wided by the umpire.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length outside off, Shai opens the face of his bat and runs it down to third man for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Hope mistimes his pull shot down to mid on.