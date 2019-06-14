4.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on off, Root looks to pull but misses. Someone was appealing, don't know who it was and what he was appealing for.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard on a length, Root defends it calmly off his back foot.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is the same, this time Root cuts it but to the man at point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root defends it off the back foot.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Comes around the wicket and bowls it on a lenght, Root cuts it through point. Thomas runs to his right from third man and stops the ball from going to the fence with a dive. The batsmen take two.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic Joe Root. Full outside off, Root gets on his front foot and plays a textbook cover drive for a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the man at mid off. Full on off, Bairstow plays a good looking drive but gets no run. 4 overs gone, England are 24/0.
3.5 overs (1 Run) The length is the same but it on off this time, Root taps it towards cover and takes a quick single.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on the pads, Root turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a couple.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Root follows the boundary with a good solid front foot defense.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too good! Just too good. Thomas lands it on a length around off, Root pulls it with ease through backward square leg for a boundary. That shot had class written all over it.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root defends it astutely.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow defends it to see off the over. 8 runs off the over. England off to a solid start here.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Cottrell misses his line with the bouncer and bowls it down the leg side. Bairstow ducks under it. The umpire signals it as wide.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback. Bowls a very good yorker on off, Jonny does well to block it.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was four the moment Bairstow hit it. Full outside off. It is slightly overpitched, Bairstow takes it with both hands and drives it through covers for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Bairstow pushes it to the man at cover.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, Jonny flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Root is off the mark. Full on off, Root pushes it towards cover and takes a quick single. His first run as an opener for England in ODIs.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Bairstow blocks it.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but safe. The ploy is clear, they are going to bowl short. It is on that very length outside off, Bairstow looks to uppercut it but it goes off the upper half of his bat. The ball goes to the right of third man and the batsmen take two.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding. Back of a length ball outside off, Bairstow punches it to the right of point. The fielder there dives and saves runs for his side.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the innings and it has come right off the meat. Thomas bowls it on a length outside off. He offers a nice amount of room and Bairstow pounces on it. Jonny slaps it through covers for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow look to flick it but it comes off the inner half of his bat onto the body.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Thomas starts with a back of a length ball on off, Bairstow gets on top of the bounce and taps it down to the ground.
0.6 over (0 Run) A very well bowled bouncer to end the over. It is close to the body, Root jumps and does well to keep it down. Not a big chase so they can take their time. 3 off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Cottrell once again hits the deck hard on a length. Root defends it to cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Root blocks it strongly to start his innings.
0.3 over (3 Runs) The chase is off the mark. Full outside off, Bairstow drives it through point. Pooran chases it and pulls it back before the ropes. The batsmen meanwhile comeback for the third.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now Cottrell bowls it full outside off. No swing on offer on this one. Jonny leaves it alone.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cottrell starts with a bouncer. It is on the leg side, Bairstow ducks under it. There were some doubts whether it is a wide or not but the umpire is happy.