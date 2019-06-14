4.6 overs (0 Run) Woakes goes wide of the crease this time and delivers a good length ball just outside off. Shai lifts his bat up and allows it through. Second maiden from Woakes!
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Hope presses forward to cover the line and then makes a leave.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a full length outside off, Hope reaches out for it for a drive through the line but it takes the inner half of his bat and rolls back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Better line from Woakes this time. He delivers it on middle and Hope defends close to his pads.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Woakes serves an outswinger but the line is quite wide outside off, Hope shoulders arms.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler, spoils a good over. A touch short and on middle and off, at 142 kph, Gayle stays back to power it across the line but it takes the inside edge, misses the stumps and goes behind to fine leg for a boundary, first of this match.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Archer bowls a length delivery outside off at 149 kph, Gayle leaves it alone.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Archer goes short. Bowls a bouncer right around Gayle's shoulder. The batsman picks it up and allows it to the keeper.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Archer gets closer to the stumps and delivers a full ball on middle. Chris covers the line and blocks it to the off side.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another leave made by Gayle. He is ready to spend some time in the middle.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, shaping away from the batsman, a watchful Gayle lets it be.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Timber! A surprise delivery, this. Woakes changes his length to go full and spears it in on middle at 140 kph. Lewis' feet go nowhere as he tries to flick but misses the ball completely. It brushes his pads and goes behind to rattle the stumps. Played all over it, Evin. Terrific start for England.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and close to off stump, Lewis punches from the back foot but straight to the cover fielder.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Almost identical to the last delivery, once again Evin watchfully lets it through to the keeper.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and on off, angling away, Lewis makes a leave.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Quick run taken from Gayle, yes you read that right. He just bunts a full ball down to mid off and scampers across to the other end. The fielder there didn't have the best of throws at the non-striker's end. The giant is off the mark on the 10th ball he faced.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short in length and on off, Lewis punches it off his back foot in the gap at extra cover for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A gentle delivery this time, at 139 kph, Archer delivers it on a good length around off and takes it away with the angle, Gayle shoulders. Another quiet over, two runs from it!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Effort delivery by Archer. He cranks up his pace and bangs in a short ball around off at 145 kph, Gayle moves away from the line of fire at the very last moment.
1.4 overs (0 Run) An outswinger to Gayle first up, the line is outside off and it's an easy leave for the big man.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Turns a length delivery in front of square leg and a single is taken. First run from the bat for West Indies.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and around off, Evin defends it by getting on the front foot.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Digs it in short and on off, angling away at 140 kph, Lewis drops his bat and sways away from the line.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wrong line to begin! Down the leg side, shortish in length, Lewis tries to play at it but misses.
0.6 over (0 Run) Slightly short in length and outside off, Gayle covers his stumps and allows it through to the keeper. Tidy first over by Chris, a maiden!
0.5 over (0 Run) Terrific delivery again. Great seam position there as it moves away from the batsman. Gayle feels for it and is beaten again.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pitches it up and on off, Gayle strides forward and pushes it down to mid off.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beauty to beat the beast! A lovely outswinger by Woakes, he lands it on a length around middle and off, Gayle gets squared up and is beaten.
0.2 over (0 Run) Skiddy delivery. Woakes lands it on a back of a length around leg and gets it to hurry onto the pads. Gayle fails to put bat on ball this time and it goes off his right thigh to point. Chris stares at the pitching area of that ball.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball on middle and leg, Gayle plays it down from his pads to mid-wicket.