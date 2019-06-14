 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer Rebuild For West Indies After Shaky Start

Updated:14 June 2019 16:59 IST
England vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England fast bowlers put their side on top as West Indies lose three wickets quite early.

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer Rebuild For West Indies After Shaky Start
England vs West Indies Live Match, Cricket World Cup Score: Chris Woakes dismissed Evin Lewis early. © AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first in their World Cup match against the West Indies on Friday, unleashing Barbados-born Jofra Archer under heavy cloud cover in Southampton. The tournament hosts were unchanged from the team that beat Bangladesh in their last outing but West Indies made three changes. Evin Lewis and Andre Russell return from injury for the Caribbean side while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel makes his first appearance of the World Cup. Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach miss out. "The wicket has been under covers for the last 24 hours and we predict there might be a bit of moisture in early on, so hopefully we can take advantage of that," said Morgan." West Indies captain Jason Holder said he would also have chosen to bowl first had he won the toss. "It's an opportunity for our guys to get some runs," he said. "I would've liked to bowl first on a fresh wicket. "We're up for the occasion, we know what is at stake. We've planned well and everyone is up for it. "It's a matter of adapting to the individuals we're playing against. It's all about the surface as well." Three of the past four matches at the World Cup in England and Wales have been wrecked by rain, with teams forced to share a point apiece. Organisers will be desperate for the tournament to regain momentum with some big matches coming up, including India v Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday. England have two wins and one defeat while the West Indies have a win, a defeat and a no result so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs West Indies, Straight From The Rose Bowl, Southampton

  • 16:59 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Ben Stokes overcompensates for his last ball and bowls a full ball which is hammered away by Shimron Hetmyer to the straight boundary for a cracking four.
  • 16:57 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Shimron Hetmyer hits Ben Stokes for a four in the midwicket region.
  • 16:53 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Super shot from Nicholas Pooran over deep mid-wicket fence for a massive six. Adil Rashid dropped the ball short and he pounced on that and cleared the fence with ease.
  • 16:48 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Shimron Hetmyer hits Adil Rashid over his head for a four straight down the ground. This shot brings up team's hundred. Hetmyer walked down the pitch to get to the pitch of the ball and hoisted it straight over bowler's head. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Welcome boundary for West Indies and a much-needed one. Ben Stokes bowls short and Nicholas Pooran wanted to pull it but only manages an thick top edge which goes to fine leg fence for a four.
  • 16:42 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    England skipper Eoin Morgan introduces Rashid Ali in to the attack who bowls a tight first over and concedes just four runs.
  • 16:38 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    England bowlers have put West Indies batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran on the backfoot through their tight lines, not allowing them to free their arms. They have given just nine runs in last three overs.
  • 16:24 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Liam Plunkett pitches short to Shimron Hetmyer and he pulls it away in the midwicket region to pick up another boundary in the over.
  • 16:21 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Liam Plunkett bowls a length ball to Nicholas Pooran, he gets on his toes and punches it past point for a four. The timing on that shot was just immaculate.
  • 16:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jason Roy who left the field struggling earlier today is experiencing some stiffness in his left hamstring.
  • 16:02 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Mark Wood hits Shai Hope's pads right in front of the stumps but the umpire doesn't think so and has turned his appeal down. England are confident and quickly take the review. The replay shows three reds and England get another wicket. Shai Hope departs for 11 runs off 30 balls.
  • 15:59 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jonny Bairstow takes a good catch to help Liam Plunkett remove Chris Gayle for 36. Plunkett attacked him with short ball and Gayle wanted to pull that away but didn't get the right connection.
  • 15:57 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Shai Hope plays that intentionally towards third-man for a four. He was lucky that the ball went just away from the diving Jos Buttler. This boundary brings up fifty for West Indies.
  • 15:50 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    England, after a fiery opening spell from Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, have made a bowling change for the first time in the day as Liam Plunkett comes into ball and keeps the momentum going and concedes only five runs in his first over.
  • 15:48 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jofra Archer continues to trouble batsmen with his bouncers in World Cup 2019. This time Shai Hope was at the receiving end of a 148 kmph ripper which luckily came off his gloves and didn't hit him on the helmet.
  • 15:44 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Gayle is opening up after a cautious start but Shai Hope on the other end is struggling to get his act right. He has scored just three runs in 21 balls.
  • 15:41 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Chris Gayle plays a premeditated shot which gives him perfect result. He anticipated a full ball from Woakes and indeed got one and lofted it straight over bowler's head for first maximum of the match.
  • 15:39 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Stand and deliver from Chris Gayle. Woakes pitches it short and Gayle stood tall in his crease and smashed it over mid-on for a four.
  • 15:35 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jofra Archer goes short once again to Chris Gayle who pulls it away, doesn't get the decent connection but just enough for the ball to touch the midwicket rope.
  • 15:29 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Chris Woakes almost got the better of Chris Gayle but Mark Wood, who covered a decent ground running in, failed to complete the catch, giving Gayle a life.
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jofra Archer makes a wonderful comeback after getting hit for consecutive boundaries and gives only three runs in last four balls of the over.
  • 15:25 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    After a cautious start, Chris Gayle changes his gear and against Jofra Archer and hits him for back-to-back boundaries, first straight down the ground while the second over midwicket.
  • 15:23 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Both Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have asked several questions of the West Indies batsmen, with the former even getting a reward in form of Evin Lewis' wicket. West Indies are 8/1 after 4 overs.
  • 15:20 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jofra Archer bowls another beautiful delivery and Chris Gayle was lucky that his inside edge went away from the stumps and raced away to the fine leg fence for a four. 
  • 15:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Chris Woaked deceives Evin Lewis with his yorker, by the time he reacted and brought his bat down, the ball had already knocked his stumps down. He departs for 2.
  • 15:13 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Chris Gayle plays the full ball from Chris Woakes with soft hands towards mid-off, and to fielder's surprise he calls for a quick single and also completes it comfortably.
  • 15:09 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Archer bowls a short ball angling towards Evin Lewis' ribs, he plays it with soft hands on the leg side and steals a quick single. First run off the bat for the West Indies.
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Jofra Archer starts off with a delivery way down leg side and the West Indies are off the mark.
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Chris Woakes starts off with "Test Match" length to Chris Gayle who has no answer to that. Gayle starts cautiously in the match.
  • 15:00 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk into to bat for West Indies while Eoin Morgan has handed the ball to Chris Woakes.
  • 14:42 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(capt), Jos Buttler(wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(capt), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas
  • 14:40 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    England are fielding the same team from their last match. West Indies, however, have three  changes, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel come into playing XI.
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    England skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bat against West Indies in Southampton.
  • 14:30 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Renowned author Jane Austen was born in Hampshire, Southampton.
  • 14:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    There is no sign of rain in Southampton at the moment but given how unpredictable the English weather is, all that can change in no time. But for now players of the both teams are out on the field in their huddle.
  • 14:06 (IST)Jun 14, 2019
    Good afternoon and welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of World Cup 2019 between hosts England and West Indies straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs West Indies, Match 19
