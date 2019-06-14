England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer Rebuild For West Indies After Shaky Start
England vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England fast bowlers put their side on top as West Indies lose three wickets quite early.
England captain Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first in their World Cup match against the West Indies on Friday, unleashing Barbados-born Jofra Archer under heavy cloud cover in Southampton. The tournament hosts were unchanged from the team that beat Bangladesh in their last outing but West Indies made three changes. Evin Lewis and Andre Russell return from injury for the Caribbean side while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel makes his first appearance of the World Cup. Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach miss out. "The wicket has been under covers for the last 24 hours and we predict there might be a bit of moisture in early on, so hopefully we can take advantage of that," said Morgan." West Indies captain Jason Holder said he would also have chosen to bowl first had he won the toss. "It's an opportunity for our guys to get some runs," he said. "I would've liked to bowl first on a fresh wicket. "We're up for the occasion, we know what is at stake. We've planned well and everyone is up for it. "It's a matter of adapting to the individuals we're playing against. It's all about the surface as well." Three of the past four matches at the World Cup in England and Wales have been wrecked by rain, with teams forced to share a point apiece. Organisers will be desperate for the tournament to regain momentum with some big matches coming up, including India v Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday. England have two wins and one defeat while the West Indies have a win, a defeat and a no result so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs West Indies, Straight From The Rose Bowl, Southampton
- 16:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Jason Roy who left the field struggling earlier today is experiencing some stiffness in his left hamstring.
An update on Jason Roy's injury from the England camp. Roy is experiencing "some tightness in his left hamstring" and is "currently being assessed."
- 15:59 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Jonny Bairstow takes a good catch to help Liam Plunkett remove Chris Gayle for 36. Plunkett attacked him with short ball and Gayle wanted to pull that away but didn't get the right connection.
Watch how Gayle holed out to Plunkett:
- 15:29 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Chris Woakes almost got the better of Chris Gayle but Mark Wood, who covered a decent ground running in, failed to complete the catch, giving Gayle a life.
Watch the drop here:
- 15:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Chris Woaked deceives Evin Lewis with his yorker, by the time he reacted and brought his bat down, the ball had already knocked his stumps down. He departs for 2.
BOWLED HIM!

Chris Woakes gets Evin Lewis for two!
Chris Woakes gets Evin Lewis for two!
- 14:42 (IST)Jun 14, 2019England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(capt), Jos Buttler(wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(capt), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas
We win the toss and will bowl first!
Playing XI for today's match up!
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 14, 2019England skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bat against West Indies in Southampton.
- 14:30 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Renowned author Jane Austen was born in Hampshire, Southampton.
Hampshire Bowl hosts its third #CWC19 fixture today!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 14, 2019
Did you know, Jane Austen was born & lived all but four years of her life in Hampshire.
- 14:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019There is no sign of rain in Southampton at the moment but given how unpredictable the English weather is, all that can change in no time. But for now players of the both teams are out on the field in their huddle.
The scene in Southampton this morning!