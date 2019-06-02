Drama and Pakistan cricket go hand in hand. One of the most closely-followed teams, emotions and mercurial changes in attitude go hand in hand for the Pakistan team. So, its no wonder that their World Cup face-offs with most teams have some very interesting sideshows. When it comes to England, the two teams have been part and parcel of a drama of their own, not least in terms of a match that didn't have a result at all. Way back in 1992, when Pakistan were on the verge of elimination after a horror start to their campaign, the rained out no-result against England gave them one point, and a passport to the knockout stage. They went on to enter the final, met England again, and the rest is history.