 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Pakistan: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 02 June 2019 15:54 IST

England and Pakistan have shared some dramatic stats when it comes to World Cup cricket, not least a no-result in the 1992 edition which had massive consequences.

England vs Pakistan: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England and Pakistan have met each other nine times in World Cup cricket. © AFP

Drama and Pakistan cricket go hand in hand. One of the most closely-followed teams, emotions and mercurial changes in attitude go hand in hand for the Pakistan team. So, its no wonder that their World Cup face-offs with most teams have some very interesting sideshows. When it comes to England, the two teams have been part and parcel of a drama of their own, not least in terms of a match that didn't have a result at all. Way back in 1992, when Pakistan were on the verge of elimination after a horror start to their campaign, the rained out no-result against England gave them one point, and a passport to the knockout stage. They went on to enter the final, met England again, and the rest is history.

England and Pakistan have met each other nine times in World Cup cricket and the stats match up as follows:

Matches: 9

England won: 4

Pakistan won: 4

Tied: 0

No result: 1

Needless to say, this is as close as it gets, though Pakistan have at least won the match that mattered the most.

However, on their current form, Pakistan would be hard-pressed to get past England again. But with the World Cup 2019 so far throwing up extremely one-sided matches, one hopes that at least it will be a battle to witness.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs Pakistan: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
England vs Pakistan: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
England vs Pakistan: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
England vs Pakistan: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
World Cup 2019 Preview: England Look To Increase Pakistan
World Cup 2019 Preview: England Look To Increase Pakistan's Woes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss