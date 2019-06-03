9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish! Tight start, just 2 from Wood's first. Back of a length ball outside off, Imam looks to defend it but gets beaten.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is outside off, Imam sits under it.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back and bowls it on the good length area outside off, Zaman looks to cut but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards third man for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Fakhar strokes it to the man at mid off.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Imam drives it to the left of cover fielder. The man there dives to his left but cannot stop the ball cleanly allowing them to take one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a 140 kph ball full around off, Imam pushes it to the man at mid off.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A drifter on middle and off, it is kept out by Fakhar from the crease.
8.5 overs (1 Run) This time the flatter ball on middle is turned away to deep square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed from the crease towards mid-wicket by the southpaw.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Worked off the pads towards square this time by Imam.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter again on the pads but this time the glance from Imam is really fine. It beats short fine leg and runs away to the fence with ease. Such a fine tickle!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled flatter on the pads, Imam tucks it down to short fine leg but cannot find the single he wants.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle and leg, Fakhar drives it wide of mid on and gets a couple. Another expensive over. 13 off this one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Once again the short ball is too short. It goes over the head of Zaman and it has been wided.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Fakhar flicks it wide of deep square leg once more and gets easy two.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It goes over the head of Imam. Buttler gets his glove to it but cannot take it cleanly allowing them to steal a run.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Imam flicks it wide of deep square leg and gets two.
7.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is a big inside edge there and England lose their sole review. Fuller ball pitching on middle and leg and it comes in at the end. Imam looks to defend but it looks like he has been beaten and the ball hits him on the pads. The English players put in a big appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They think about it and then Morgan takes the review. Replays roll in and shows there was a big inside edge. Ultra Edge confirms the same too and Imam survives. Poor review by England.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty comes up with that boundary. Pakistan are off to a flier. Good length ball on middle and leg, Imam flicks it between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes on a bounce to second slip.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Good length ball outside off, Imam looks to play it on the off side but misses. Another good over for Pakistan. 12 off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Imam runs it down to third man and rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) On the body, Imam flicks it towards backward square leg. They stroll through for the second as the fielder from deep sqquare leg comes and cleans it up.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Fakhar this time pulls it to the right of deep square leg and gets a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fakhar looks in the modd. Jeez! Who can say they were bundled out for 105 in the last game. Length ball on middle, Zaman shuffles across to his off stump and paddles it over the fine leg region for a boundary.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nothing but a hit me delivery. Good length ball outside off, Fakhar's eyes lit up looking at it and the crisply hits it through covers for a boundary.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Imam flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Pakistan are riding their luck here. Back of a length ball on off and middle, Zaman looks to defend but it lob off the top half of the outside edge which goes above and between of first and wide second slip and they take one as the fielder at third man mops it up.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fakhar pushes at this length ball outside off but fails to put bat on ball.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Zaman drives it to the man at cover.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will give him confidence! Archer bangs it in short on the body, Fakhar stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on the pads, Imam looks to glance it fine and there is a short fine leg in place! Luckily, the ball goes on a bounce to the left of Stokes there. Ben gets a hand to the ball and hence allows only for a single to be taken.