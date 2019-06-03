44.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the fifth stump line, Sarfaraz moves away from it and then leaves it alone. Not wided by the umpire though.
44.5 overs (2 Runs) Good effort from Stokes in the deep. Short ball on off, Ali pulls it wide of deep square leg. Stokes makes the ground and saves it from going to the fence with a dive. He saves two runs for his side.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, Ali looks to hit it but misses.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Another misfield. England have been poor in the field. Good length ball on off, Ali lofts it over mid off. Woakes comes running in from long off but he misfields it allowing them to take one.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Asif throws his bat at it but misses.
44.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...but just short. Back of a length ball outside off, Sarfaraz makes room and looks to hit it over mid off. It hits the upper half of his bat. Woakes at mid off dives in front but even he cannot get there
43.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for Pakistan! Short and this one is quick. Asif evades it. 13 runs conceded by Archer in this over.
43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Asif means business here! What an outrageous shot that is! Shows the power this guy has! Short and it is the slower one. Asif adjusts and slaps it over the cover fence. It goes all the way.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker on the leg pole. Not a lot you can do with that. Sarfaraz hits it towards mid off for one.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Stays leg side of the delivery and guides it wide of third man for a couple.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and it is outside off, Ali throws the kitchen sink at it but only manages an outside edge down to third man for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short does Archer but it is too short. Wided.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit and Sarfaraz was a goner! Ali works it through mid-wicket and they take one. They go for the second which was not on. Bairstow picks the ball up and fires it to the bowler's end. Archer thinks it's going onto the stumps and hence leaves. But it misses the sticks by a whisker.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and outside off, Sarfaraz looks to upper cut it but misses. So, a wonderful comeback by Wood after going for a biggie on the first ball. 8 runs and an important wicket from it.
42.5 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but not given! England have no reviews but would not have mattered as I feel there was bat involved. Full and down the leg side. Sarfaraz looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Woakes takes another excellent catch! A hat-trick of catches for the pacer. Hafeez misses out on a ton by 16 runs. Wood gets a vital breakthrough for England. It is full and on off, Hafeez nonchalantly lofts it wide of long off. Woakes runs to his left and takes it with a dive. End of a brilliant knock by Hafeez. He has set the platform for the big hitters coming in. A crucial part of the game though coming ahead. Will Pakistan capitalize or will England fight back into the game?
42.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on off, Sarfaraz guides it towards point and takes one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Hafeez lofts it over covers It goes on the bounce to the fielder in the deep. A single.
42.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! On the shorter side and it goes all the way! Poor delivery to begin with and a brilliant start to the 43rd over for Pakistan. On the pads, easy pickings for Hafeez. He flicks it and it clears the fence with ease.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Hafeez pulls it to deep square leg and gets one. Good over from Jofra. Just 6 off it.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Short again, this time outside off. Hafeez looks to hit it over point but misses.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer from Jofra. It is a typical fast bowler's response. Hafeez ducks under it.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Effortless! Slower ball on off, Hafeez just lofts it over covers and gets a boundary. Moves to 76 with that.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, difficult to hit that, Ahmed strokes it down to long on for one.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Archer. A yorker and Sarfaraz jams it out to the bowler.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to finish the over. It is full on off, Hafeez drives it towards cover and gets a couple. 13 off this over.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Hafeez flicks it towards square leg and gets a brace.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another bad ball from Stokes. It is on a back of a length, Hafeez pulls it hard over square leg for a boundary.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Better this. Gets it in the blockhole, Sarfaraz gets his bat down in time and gets a run by jamming it out to the off side.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one gone wrong. It is full on off, in Sarfaraz' zone and he smashes it over mid on for a boundary.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Sarfaraz plays it to the man at mid on.